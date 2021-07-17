BF Post 32 wins RC title

RAPID CITY — Belle Fourche Post 32 earned top honors at the Rapid City Tournament that ended July 11 in Rapid City.
Post 32 forged a 3-1 record for the weekend. Belle Fourche fell to the Rapid City Post 22 Bullets 10-7 before defeating the Rapid City Post 320 Risers 12-9, the Gillette Rustlers 10-3, and the Sturgis Post 33 Riders 10-2 for the crown.
“In the games we were able to win, our starting pitching was very solid,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. “They were able to limit walks and challenged the opponent to put the ball in play.”
Doran added the defense against Gillette and Sturgis was some of the best Belle Fourche has played this season.
He added Belle Fourche did well at the plate in the weekend’s final three games.
Bullets 10, Belle Fourche 7
Rapid City used a six-run fourth to erase a 6-1 deficit and take the lead for good.
Belle Fourche scored five runs in the third, one in the fourth, and one in the seventh. Rapid City scored once in the first, twice in the fifth, and once in the sixth along with its fourth frame.
Aiden Voyles scored two runs and added two hits for Belle Fourche. Nolan Wahlfeldt added two runs and one hit.
Belle Fourche runs: Aiden Voyles 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 2, Gabe Heck 1, Bryson Harvey 1, Darian Pesicka 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Voyles 2, Sean Wahlfeldt 2, N. Wahlfeldt 1,
Belle Fourche doubles: Evan Vissia 1, Heck 1.
Belle Fourche triples: E. Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: S. Wahlfeldt 3 2/3 innings, 7 runs, 4 hits, 8 walks, 5 strikeouts; JT Hahne (loss) 2 innings, 3 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; Harvey 1/3 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche 12, Risers 9
Post 32 tallied three runs in the eighth (extra) inning to break a 9-9 tie.
Belle Fourche scored one run in the first, seven in the second, and one in the third. Rapid City’s numbers were two runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Aiden Voyles scored two runs and collected three hits. JT Hahne contributed two runs and one hit.
Belle Fourche runs: Aiden Voyles 2, Gabe Heck 2, JT Hahne 2, Darian Pesicka 1, Caden Thomsen 1, Sean Wahlfeldt 1, Evan Vissia 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Dalton Davis 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Voyles 2, Evan Vissia 1, JT Hahne 1, S. Wahlfeldt 1, Thomsen 1, Davis 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: N. Wahlfeldt 3, S. Wahlfeldt 1, Voyles 1.
Belle Fourche triples: Thomsen 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Davis 4 2/3 innings, 9 runs, 5 hits, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts; Heck 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts; Voyles (win) 1 1/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Belle Fourche 10, Gillette 3
Post 32 stormed out to a 7-0 lead after two innings, thanks in part to a five-run second. Belle Fourche also tallied single runs in the third, fifth and sixth frames.
Gillette scored twice in the third and once in the fifth.
Dalton Davis scored three runs for Belle Fourche, which also received two hits apiece from Anthony Budmayr and Gabe Heck.
Belle Fourche runs: Dalton Davis 3, Aiden Voyles 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 2, Gabe Heck 1, Caden Thomsen 1, JT Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche singles: N. Wahlfeldt 1, Heck 1, Anthony Budmayr 1, Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Budmayr 1, Heck 1.
Belle Fourche triples: Thomsen 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: N. Wahlfeldt (win) 7 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche 10, Sturgis 2
Play ended after five innings because of the eight-run tournament rule.
Belle Fourche scored two runs in the first frame, four in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the fifth. Sturgis tallied both of its runs in the fifth.
Dalton Davis turned in a three-run, two-hit effort for the Belle Fourche offense. Aiden Voyles added two runs and two hits.
Belle Fourche runs: Dalton Davis 3, Aiden Voyles 2, Gabe Heck 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Sean Wahlfeldt 1, Anthony Budmayr 1.
Belle Fourche singles: N. Wahlfeldt 2, Voyles 2, S. Wahlfeldt 1, Budmayr 1, Davis 1.
Belle Fourche triples: Davis 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Budmayr (win) 5 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.