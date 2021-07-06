BF Post 32 U-16 Junior team wins Bill Hughes Memorial Tourney

SPEARFISH — The Belle Fourche Post 32 U-16 Junior baseball team captured the Bill Hughes Memorial Tournament, Sunday, in Spearfish.
Post 32 defeated WESTCO Express 8-7 Sunday to go undefeated in the tournament, and capture the title.
“Throughout the tournament our players did very well offensively. Our offense has kind of been where we’ve been successful all year. Putting the ball in play, being able to move runners, and getting timely hits when we needed them in games,” said Randy Doran, Belle Fourche’s U-16 head coach.
Doran said the Broncs also got good pitching during the tournament.
“You can’t go through a whole tournament without having good pitching, and our pitchers did a very good job all weekend,” said Doran. “Specifically our starters. We were able to go pretty deep into the games with our starters. Friday Dalton Davis and Noah Wahlfeldt both pitched very well. Saturday Anthony Budmayr started and Aiden Voyles came in to close it out for us. And Sunday Noah Wahlfeldt started and then Voyles came in again in relief to close out the game and get the win.”
Belle Fourche Post 32 Broncs trailed 8-7 in the bottom of the seventh inning when an error scored two runs allowing Belle Fourche to come from behind for the win.
Aiden Voyles got the win for Belle Fourche Post going two innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out two, and walking zero.
Nolan Wahlfeldt started the game for Belle Fourche Post 32. He pitched five innings and allowed five hits and seven runs, striking out seven
Gabe Heck, Noah Wahlfeldt, and Sean Wahlfeldt had hits each for Belle Fourche. Sean Wahlfeldt drove in three runs.
To get to the championship game, Post 32 defeated Sturgis Post 33 Friday, 8-7
Dalton Davis was winning pitcher for Belle Fourche. He pitched six innings allowing six runs on seven hits, while striking out three. Nolan Wahlfeldt pitched one inning of scoreless relief to pick up the save.
Heck led the Post 32 offensive attack getting four hits in four at bats.
In its second game Friday, Post 32 blew out Newcastle 9-1.
Sean Wahlfeldt got the win for Belle Fourche going five innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out five and walking one.
Heck had three hits, scored three runs, and had three RBIs, while Sean Wahlfeldt had two hits and scored a run for Belle Fourche.
Saturday, Post 32 defeated CBC Post 2 Roughnecks 11-5
Budmayr was the winning pitcher going four and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and five runs, while striking out eight.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.