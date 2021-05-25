BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32 earned a varsity Legion baseball split against Rapid City opponents Monday night at the Black Hills Roundup complex.
Post 32 rallied for a 15-14 win against the Bullets in the first game. Belle Fourche fell 17-10 to the Expos in the nightcap. Both contests were originally scheduled for last weekend but were rained out.
“It was nice to see our players not give up, not let one bad inning keep you from trying to win the game,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said in describing the first game.
“The whole Post 22 program plays the right way. If you make a mistake, they’re going to make you pay for it,” he added.
Recaps follow.
Game One
JT Hahne’s one-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Evan Vissia and capped Belle Fourche’s rally from a 14-7 deficit after 5 1/2 innings.
Gage Kracht singled to score Gabe Heck in the sixth and bring Belle Fourche within 14-8. Evan Vissia’s single plated Kracht and Blake Vissia as Post 32 cut the margin to 14-10. A Nolan Wahlfeldt single scored Evan Vissia as Belle Fourche trailed by only 14-11.
Rapid City did not score in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for Belle Fourche’s half of the frame.
Dalton Davis reached on a leadoff error and advanced to second Belle Fourche trailed 14-12.
Blake Vissia laced a double to plate Kracht and make the score 14-13.
Evan Vissia was hit by a pitch, and Aiden Voyles walked to load the bases with one out. Nolan Wahlfeldt drew a walk to plate Blake Vissia and bring Post 32 into a 14-14 tie.
That set the stage for Hahne, who bounced a single up the middle to plate Evan Vissia and end the game.
Rapid City built a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Belle Fourche responded with two runs in the first, one in the second, and four in the third for a 7-3 advantage.
The Bullets tallied one run in the fourth, nine in the fifth, and one in the sixth for their 14-7 edge. Rapid City sent 13 batters to the plate in the fifth and took advantage of seven hits, two walks, and one hit batter.
Belle Fourche outhit Rapid City by a 17-16 margin.
“They did a great job of one batter at a time, one pitch at a time, moving the line along, and getting your teammates around,” Doran said. “I was very proud of how they finished that game.”
Kracht scored three runs and added three hits for Belle Fourche; Blake Vissia added three runs and two hits. Voyles notched the pitching win.
River Wolters absorbed the pitching loss for Rapid City. Bryane Phaler scored three runs and added three hits; Aaron Roach finished with two runs and a team-high four hits.
Belle Fourche runs: Gage Kracht 3, Blake Vissia 3, Gabe Heck 2, Evan Vissia 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 2, Darian Pesicka 1, Dalton Davis 1, Caden Thomsen 1.
Belle Fourche singles: E. Vissia 3, JT Hahne 3, N. Wahlfeldt 2, Kracht 2, Davis 1, Heck 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: B. Vissia 2, Kracht 1, Heck 1.
Belle Fourche triples: N. Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Jack Stearns 4 1/3 innings, 8 runs, 8 hits, 5 walks, 1 strikeout; Pesicka 1 1/3 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts; Aiden Voyles 1 1/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Game Two
“This game shows how much our team has improved since last year,” Doran said despite the setback.
Doran said Belle Fourche lost 16-1 to the Expos in three innings last year and managed only two hits.
The Expos led 2-1 after the first inning but scored nine runs in the second andone in the third for a 12-1 lead. Belle Fourche scored four in the third and cut the margin to 12-5.
Rapid City claimed a 3-1 scoring edge in the fourth for a 15-6 edge. Belle Fourche outscored the Expos 4-2 in the sixth but got no closer.
Blake Vissia scored two runs and added two hits for Post 32, who finished with 10 hits. Aiden Voyles added two runs and one hit.
Dalton Davis absorbed the pitching loss for Belle Fourche, whose varsity team is now 3-5.
Post 32 is scheduled to visit Sturgis on June 1. base.
