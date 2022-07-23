BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32’s varsity Legion baseball season came to an end Thursday evening at the Region 7B tournament.
Post 32 dropped a 14-13 decision to Gregory in a consolation bracket game after Gregory plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Belle Fourche committed seven errors.
“It was a hard-fought loss against a good Gregory team,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. “Our team fought to the end again. It just came down to some errors in critical situations.”
Belle Fourche plated two runs in each of the first and second innings to forge a 4-4 tie. A three-run second pushed Gregory ahead 7-4.
Post 32 used a third-inning run to cut the margin to 7-5. Belle Fourche claimed a 9-7 lead after plating four runs in the fifth.
Gregory cut the margin to 9-8 after a fifth inning run. Each squad tallied four runs in the sixth, with Belle Fourche leading 13-12 to set the stage for the seventh.
JT Hahne scored two runs and added two hits for Belle Fourche. Sean Wahlfeldt added a run and four hits but took the pitching loss.
Kade Braun claimed the pitching win for Gregory. Rylan Peck scored two runs and added three hits.
Gabe Heck, Dalton Davis, Sean Wahlfeldt, Ryker Audiss, and Alex Ferguson ended their high school careers.
“Their contributions to the program were indescribable,” Doran said. “I enjoyed the opportunity to coach this great group.”
Belle Fourche’s Thursday began with a 12-11 loss to Winner-Colome after a late rally fell one hit short.
“This one stings for the boys,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. “You never give up; you keep fighting, and you get so close.”
Audiss came home on Nolan Wahlfeldt’s one-out triple in the seventh; Post 32 trailed 12-8. Nolan Wahlfeldt sprinted home on Davis’ infield single to make the score 12-9.
Gabe Heck reached on an error as Belle Fourche’s seventh inning continued. Davis’ run on the play brought Post 32 to within 12-10.
Hahne scored on a two-out wild pitch as Belle Fourche trailed by only 12-11. Post 32 had a runner on third base, but a groundout ended the game
Davis scored three runs and added a hit for Belle Fourche. also took the pitching loss.
