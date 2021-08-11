BF Post 32 JV baseball finish second at state

REDFIELD — Belle Fourche Post 32 earned runner-up honors at the state junior varsity Legion baseball tournament that ended Sunday in Redfield.
Post 32 dropped a 13-3 decision to Redfield in the championship game. Belle Fourche defeated Elk Point-Jefferson 7-4 and Clark 11-1 to reach the final.
“I thought our guys came out to play right from the beginning. They didn’t let the big lights or bring in the state tournament catch them off guard. They came out like it was another ballgame ready to play,” said Randy Doran, the Post 32 JV head coach. “One of the things I was worried about going into the state tournament was that all these teams that were playing they’ve all been to the state tournament before. They’ve all kind of been in this situation before, where we were kind of the new kids on the block, and I was worried would we just be happy to be there, or would we be able to do what we knew we were capable of and kind of make a run of things.
Doran said his worries were soon eased.
“Fortunately guys came out ready to play right from that first game, and showed that they belonged in that state tournament,” Doran said.
Belle Fourche started the season 0-5, before winning 11 of its last 13 games to finish with an 11-7 record.
They won the Bill Hughes Tournament in Spearfish, and the Rockin’ Bullet Tournament in Rapid City.
“The whole year we talked about continuous improvement. That’s kind of the way we put our schedule together,” Doran said.
Doran said the team went a little light playing games in May, and in June they tried to ramp things up with scheduling a lot of tournaments.
“We wanted to get the guys used to playing, either multiple games a day, or back-to-back days with baseball games, getting them used to that kind of atmosphere. Then we tempered back on the quantity of games and really kind of focused on basically three games series.”
Doran added, “We wanted to put together three quality games in a weekend to just kind of prep for the regionals, and the atmosphere and game play type the state tournament requires.”
A review of Belle Fourche’s state tournament games follow.
Belle Fourche vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
Post 32 scored the first seven runs to topple the tournament’s top seed.
Belle Fourche recorded one run in the first frame, two in the fifth, and four in the sixth for its 7-0 margin. Elk Point-Jefferson tallied one run in the sixth and three in the seventh for the final margin.
Nolan Wahlfeldt scored two runs and added one hit for Post 32 while getting the pitching win.
His efforts on the mound featured 11 strikeouts.
Aiden Voyles and Gabe Heck also plated two runs apiece.
Belle Fourche runs: Aiden Voyles 2, Gabe Heck 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 2, Dalton Davis 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Sean Wahlfeldt 2, JT Hahne 1, Evan Vissia 1, N. Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche runs batted in: Anthony Budmayr 1, Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: N. Wahlfeldt 6 1/3 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts; Heck 2/3 inning, 1 run, 2 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche vs. Clark
Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Each team scored a first-inning run. Belle Fourche added two runs in the third, five in the fourth, and three in the fifth for the final margin.
Dalton Davis scored four runs and added a hit for Belle Fourche, which took advantage of seven Clark errors. Caden Thomson contributed two runs and one hit.
Anthony Budmayr pitched the entire game for Post 32 and got the win.
Belle Fourche runs: Dalton Davis 4, Aiden Voyles 2, Caden Thomsen 2, JT Hahne 2, Gabe Heck 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Heck 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Caden Thomsen 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Dalton Davis 1, Evan Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche runs batted in: N. Wahlfeldt 2, Anthony Budmayr 1, Heck 1, Davis 1, Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Anthony Budmayr 5 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche vs. Redfield
This game ended after six innings because of the 10-run rule.
Redfield took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, with, Belle Fourche scored twice in that inning to take the lead, 2-1.
One run in the third inning, plus six in the fourth, propelled Redfield to an 8-2 advantage.
A run in the bottom of the fourth kept Belle Fourche within 8-3.
Redfield put the game out of reach by scoring five runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Evan Vissia, Anthony Budmayr, and Sean Wahlfeldt each scored a run and added a hit for Belle Fourche.
Dalton Davis took the pitching loss for Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche runs: Sean Wahlfeldt 1, Anthony Budmayr 1, Evan Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche singles: JT Hahne 2, Dalton Davis 1, Gabe Heck 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Budmayr 1, S. Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Davis 4 2/3 innings, 11 runs, 5 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts; Aiden Voyles 1 1/3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.