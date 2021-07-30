BF Post 32 ends varsity Legion baseball season

GREGORY — Belle Fourche Post 32 finished 0-2 at the Region 7 Legion baseball tournament and finished with a 9-20 record.
Post 32 fell 12-2 to Gregory in its tournament opener and then dropped a 6-2 decision to Platte-Geddes.
Post 32 head coach Randy Doran agreed errors played a significant role in both outcomes. Belle Fourche committed five innings in the opener and six in the second contest.
Summaries follow.
Belle Fourche vs. Gregory
Play ended after 4 ½ innings because of the 10-run rule.
Gregory jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first frame. Nolan Wahlfeldt and Anthony Budmayr crossed home plate in the second as Belle Fourche cut the margin to 3-2.
A nine-run second inning enabled Gregory to extend the margin to 12-2. No scoring occurred the rest of the way.
Gage Kracht and Evan Vissia each recorded a hit for Belle Fourche. Cody Rakow took the pitching loss.
Belle Fourche runs: Anthony Budmayr 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche hits: Gage Kracht 1, Evan Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche runs batted in: Aiden Voyles 1, Sean Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Cody Rakow 1 1/3 innings, 8 runs, 3 hits, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts; Blake Vissia 0+ innings, 4 runs, 0 hits, 4 walks, 0 strikeouts; Jack Stearns 2 2/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche vs. Platte-Geddes
Platte-Geddes used a four-run sixth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and take the lead for good.
A first-inning tally gave Platte-Geddes a 1-0 lead. Each team plated a run in the fourth, with Platte-Geddes staying ahead 2-1.
Belle Fourche forged a 2-2 tie by scoring a run in the top of the sixth.
That set the stage for Platte-Geddes.
Gabe Heck and Gage Kracht each turned in one-run, two-hit efforts to lead the Belle Fourche offense. Kracht took the pitching loss.
Belle Fourche runs: Gage Kracht 1, Gabe Heck 1.
Belle Fourche hits: Kracht 2, Heck 2, Dalton Davis 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Evan Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Kracht 5 2/3 innings, 6 runs, 3 hits, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts; Sean Wahlfeldt 1/3 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Doran said this year’s team returned everyone from the 2020 campaign. He added the squad was still rather young.
“You could definitely tell that the year of all those guys being around each other, and improving, made this year a lot better,” Doran said. He added the players showed greater consistency this year.
Cody Rakow, Blake Vissia, and Gage Kracht represented the senior class on this year’s team.
Doran thanked them for playing hard and finishing out their final campaign.
