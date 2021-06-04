BF Post 32 drops Tellinghuisen opener in extra innings

SPEARFISH — Belle Fourche’s Post 32 varsity Legion baseball team dropped a 7-5, eight-inning decision to Douglas, Wyo., as the Tellinghuisen Tournament began Thursday afternoon in Spearfish.
“We got down late in the game, and our guys did a good job of rallying back,” said Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran, whose squad scored twice in the seventh to forge a 4-4 tie and force the extra frame.
Doran said Douglas capitalized on some Belle Fourche mistakes in the eighth.
Belle Fourche took a 1-0, second-inning lead when JT Hahne’s bases-loaded walk scored Blake Vissia.
Douglas forged a 1-1 tie in the fourth and used a three-run fifth for a 4-1 lead. Jordan Bobrowski and Ace Cathcart laced run-scoring singles in that fifth frame.
Post 32 cut the margin to 4-2 in the fifth. Gage Kracht’s single allowed Dalton Davis to come home.
An infield single and two walks loaded the bases for Belle Fourche with no outs in the seventh. Nolan Wahlfeldt singled to plate Blake Vissia and Anthony Budmayr as Post 32 forged a 4-4 tie.
Douglas scored three runs with two outs in the eighth. Bobrowski and Cathcart again led the way, with each delivering a run-scoring single.
Belle Fourche cut the margin to 7-5 in the eighth when Davis scored on a Blake Vissia groundout, but the team got no closer.
Blake Vissia scored two runs and added two hits for Belle Fourche. Aiden Voyles took the pitching loss.
Cameryn Spence claimed the pitching win for Douglas. Bobrowski scored three runs and added two hits.
Belle Fourche runs: Blake Vissia 2, Dalton Davis 2, Anthony Budmayr 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Nolan Wahlfeldt 2, B. Vissia 2, Gabe Heck 1, Gage Kracht 1, Davis 1, Budmayr 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Evan Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Kracht 4 1/3 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts; Sean Wahlfeldt 1 2/3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; Aiden Voyles 1 2/3 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts; Tatin Yackley 1/3 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche (3-7) faced Newcastle at 9:30 a.m. today.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.