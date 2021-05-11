BF Post 32 defeats RC Post 320 Risers 13-3

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32 defeated the Post 320 Risers 13-3 in a varsity Legion baseball game played Sunday afternoon in Belle Fourche. Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
“Jack Stearns pitched a solid 4 1/3 innings. He only gave up one earned run, two hits, and a couple of walks,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. “Our defense was doing a great job backing him up; we had only two errors.”
The Broncs scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second for a 5-0 lead.
Rapid City plated two runs in the third to cut the margin to 5-2. Belle Fourche responded with five runs in the third and one in the fourth for an 11-2 cushion.
The Riders scored in the fifth frame to stay within 11-3. Belle Fourche added two in the fifth for the final 13-3 score.
“Our players came out fired up. They didn’t let the rain or the cold weather affect them at all,” Doran said.
In describing the scoring success, Doran said batters were able to deliver timely hits. He added they have hit the ball hard and are finding
defensive gaps.
Dalton Davis scored four runs and added three hits for Post 32. Stearns notched the pitching win.
Doran said the goal for the pitchers was to throw their fastball for a strike.
He added Stearns was able to do that on a rainy, wet day.
Belle Fourche runs: Dalton Davis 4, JT Hahne 2, Gage Kracht 2, Blake Vissia 2, Gabe Heck 1, Anthony Budmayr 1, Bailey Badwound 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Budmayr 3, Davis 2, Heck 2, Evan Vissia 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, B. Vissia 1, Kracht 1, Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Davis 1.
Belle Fourche triples: B. Vissia 1, Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Jack Stearns 4 1/3 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts; Sean Wahlfeldt 2/3 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche’s varsity is 2-3 this weekend.
They will host Spearfish Post 164 Thursday night, with a seven-inning game beginning at 7:30 p.m., in Belle Fourche.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.