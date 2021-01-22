BF girls topple Hot Springs for 10th win

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche varsity girls' basketball team defeated Hot Springs 49-19 Friday night at Edwin Petranek Armory and improved to 10-2 on the season.
"Tonight, we were a lot better with our tempo," Broncs' head coach Bill Burr said. "On offense, we really moved the ball well; we weren't standing around."
The home standing Broncs used baskets by Bella Jensen, Jasmyn Jensen, and Grace Clooten to build a 6-0 lead. Hot Springs responded with a 9-2 run; Jade Ecoffey's basket put the Bison up 9-8.
Clooten collected three points as Belle Fourche led 11-9. Kaylin Garza (short jump shot), Chloe Crago (free throw), and Jasmyn Jensen (short jump shot) extended the Broncs' edge to 16-9 at the break.
Belle Fourche outscored Hot Springs 19-2 in the second quarter and led 35-11 at halftime. Six Broncs entered the scoring column; Bella Jensen tossed in five points during that stretch.
The Broncs led 45-14 after three quarters en route to the 49-19 final.
Bella Jensen and Clooten scored nine points apiece for Belle Fourche, who is scheduled to visit Bowman County (N.D.) today.
Nevaeh Redleaf scored five points to pace the Hot Springs scoring effort.
