BF girls struggle against SF Christian

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche varsity girls' soccer team dropped an 8-1 decision to Sioux Falls Christian, Saturday morning, at the Black Hills Roundup Sports Complex.
"I thought the first half was OK," said Belle Fourche head coach Rob Creed, whose team trailed 3-1 at the break. "They (Broncs) were definitely sore and tired from yesterday's game; this heat and the humidity are not helping."
Rachel Van Nieuwenhuyzen and Nataya Lawrence scored to give Sioux Falls Christian a 2-0 lead four minutes into the game.
Belle Fourche's Jazlyn Olson was fouled in front of the Chargers' goal, which resulted in a penalty kick. Lauren Albrecht converted to bring the Broncs within 2-1.
Lawrence added another goal as Sioux Falls claimed its 3-1 lead.
The Chargers notched five second-half goals for the final 8-1 margin as Belle Fourche dropped to 0-4 on the season.
Broncs' starting goalkeeper Heather Mitchell had to leave the game because of a second-half wrist injury.
"She played a phenomenal game," Creed said of the senior, who finished with 19 saves. Issy Larson filled in for Mitchell and stopped five shots; Creed said she did a great job.
Belle Fourche will host Sturgis on Tuesday.
