BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche posted a 4-6 record during a 2022 varsity boys’ soccer season in which the Broncs missed a Class A tournament berth by only one spot.
The top six teams qualified for the playoffs. Belle Fourche finished seventh.
“Overall, we progressively got better after every game, after every practice,” Broncs’ head coach Lucas Trimble said in recapping the campaign. Trimble added this was more of a building year, and he is happy with the team finishing with close to a .500 record.
Trimble said overall numbers posed a concern going into the season, with 18 players on the roster. That included two seniors and seven middle-school athletes.
“As far as strengths, I think we did really well keeping and passing the ball,” Trimble said. He added that has been a concern the past couple of seasons.
Belle Fourche defeated Hot Springs 4-0 and Douglas/Rapid City Christian 6-2 to open its season.
The Broncs then endured a six-game skid in which they scored a total of three goals. This stretch included two games against Sturgis Brown, two against St. Thomas More, and one against Spearfish.
Trimble said Belle Fourche was looking to defeat St. Thomas More and Sturgis Brown. He added the Broncs needed to win those games to reach the playoffs, and those contests receive extra focus because they impact the Black Hills Conference standings.
“We did play well three out of those four games, just coming up short,” he added. “We gave 100%, and it’s unfortunate to not come up with the results for any of those.”
Victories over Custer (8-4) and Hot Springs (6-0) ended the season.
Trimble said Belle Fourche improved each game as far as scoring goals or creating scoring chances, especially later in the campaign.
On-field highlights for Trimble included goalkeeper Josh Brill scoring twice in the field against Custer. Trimble said overall goal scoring was well-rounded.
Keegan Walker and Logan Willert improved considerably this season, according to Trimble. The coach said those eighth-graders saw virtually no game time in 2021 but filled key roles this season.
Brayden Carbajal and Anthony Staley represented the senior class.
“The defensive contributions the two of them made were outstanding, locking things down when we needed it,” Trimble said.
Trimble said next season’s team will have a lot of game experience under its collective belt.
