BF boys soccer defeats Hot Springs

BELLE FOURCHE — Five Belle Fourche varsity boys’ soccer team members scored goals Friday as the Broncs downed Hot Springs 15-0 at the Black Hills Roundup complex.
“One thing we worked on a lot is what we call an early cross,” Broncs’ head coach Lucas Trimble said. “We play in front of the defensive line as soon as we get it wide; I think that’s where a lot of our goals came from.”
Charles Alberts scored twice to put Belle Fourche ahead 2-0. Ethan Jensen and Isaac Voyles did likewise as the Broncs’ advantage grew to 4-0.
A Tristin Hendricks goal pushed Belle Fourche’s lead to 5-0. Jensen’s shot hit a goalpost and entered the goal to make the score 6-0.
Drake Sutter contributed two goals for an 8-0 Belle Fourche advantage. An Alberts goal gave the Broncs a 9-0 halftime lead.
Hendricks, Alberts, and Sutter added second-half goals to put the Broncs ahead 12-0. Alberts, Jensen, and Hendricks each contributed a goal for the 15-0 final.
Belle Fourche (1-0) will host Douglas/Rapid City Christian on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
