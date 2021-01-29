BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche erased a seven-point deficit going into the fourth quarter Thursday night and edged Harding County 52-48 in a varsity boys’ basketball game played at Edwin Petranek Armory, in Belle Fourche.
“Confidence and energy were the biggest things I saw in that fourth quarter,” said Broncs’ head coach Clay Pottorff, whose team trailed 38-31 going into the final frame. He added Harding County had his team flustered and confused earlier in the contest.
The teams ended first-quarter play in a 10-10 tie. Harding County built an 18-14 advantage in the second period on Kelby Hett’s steal and layup.
The visiting Ranchers stayed ahead 20-16 on two Jace Klempel free throws. Ryker Audiss’ 3-point field goal and Aiden Giffin’s short range jump shot propelled Belle Fourche to a 21-20 halftime lead.
Giffin netted two free throws in the third quarter to keep the Broncs in a 26-26 tie. Harding County responded with a 9-0 run; Cayden Floyd’s 3-point field goal moved the Ranchers ahead 35-26.
Gabe Heck sandwiched two free throws and a 3-point field goal around a Harding County basket as the Broncs stayed within 38-31 as the third quarter ended.
Anthony Budmayr (3-point field goal) and Lan Fuhrer (short-range jump shot) allowed Belle Fourche to slice the margin to 38-36 in the fourth period.
Harding County stayed ahead 42-39 when Keegan Hett connected on a jump shot.
Fuhrer’s inside basket and Gage Kracht’s 3-point field goal propelled Belle Fourche to a 44-42 lead with just over 2 1/2 minutes left. Kracht, however, had to leave the game a short time later because of an ankle injury.
The teams were tied at 44 and 46 heading into the final 1 minute 40 seconds.
Fuhrer connected from inside as the Broncs edged ahead 48-46. Two Budmayr free throws with 1:11 remaining presented the Broncs with a 50-46 edge.
Harding County closed the gap to 50-48 with 42 seconds left on a Floyd jump shot.
Belle Fourche missed a shot on its next possession. Audiss grabbed the rebound, however, as the Broncs kept possession.
Budmayr was fouled and stepped to the free throw line with 4.5 seconds to go. He made both shots for the final 52-48 margin.
Budmayr tossed in a team-high 13 points for Belle Fourche (7-7), which has won four of its last five games. Kracht and Fuhrer followed with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Kelby Hett tallied 16 points to lead Harding County, now 3-9. Floyd finished with 11 points; Dawson Kautzman contributed 10.
Pottorff said the Broncs displayed the “next man up” mentality when Kracht left the game. Heck also exited the contest for a brief time.
“We showed some toughness against a very physically tough team,” Pottorff said. He added the players were concerned for Kracht, but they knew the team members entering the game would get the job done.
Pottorff went on to say the Broncs have played well during the last few games but still have some things to improve.
“We’re coming together at the right time, and we’re sticking with each other,” Pottorff said. “We’re doing it the right way.”
Belle Fourche scoring: Anthony Budmayr 13, Gage Kracht 11, Lan Fuhrer 10, Gabe Heck 8, Ryker Audiss 6, Aiden Giffin 4. Totals 17 field goals, 12 of 16 from the free throw line, 52 points.
Harding County scoring: Kelby Hett 16, Cayden Floyd 11, Dawson Kautzman 10, Keegan Hett 8, Jace Klempel 3. Totals 20 field goals, five of eight from the free throw line, 48 points.
Three-point field goals: Belle Fourche 6 (Heck 2, Kracht 2, Budmayr 1, Audiss 1), Harding County 3 (Kautzman 2, Floyd 1)
Total fouls: Belle Fourche 9, Harding County 15
Belle Fourche is scheduled to host Douglas on Friday, Feb. 5. Tipoff time according to the school’s athletic calendar is set for 4:30 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.