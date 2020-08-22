BF boys come up short at home

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche fell 10-0 to Sioux Falls Christian in varsity boys' soccer action Saturday afternoon at the Black Hills Roundup Sports Complex. Play ended in the second half because of the 10-goal rule.
"They've got really, really strong upperclassmen," Broncs' head coach Anthony Carbajal said in describing the visiting Chargers. He added they were older, bigger, and faster than the younger Belle Fourche team.
Sioux Falls Christian needed only 26 seconds to score, as a shot by Chris Oostra found the back of the goal. Tyson Reitsma collected two goals to highlight the rest of the half, which ended with the Chargers leading 5-0.
Belle Fourche had a corner kick in the second half. Anthony Staley headed a shot on goal.
Reitsma tallied two more goals in the second half that featured five Sioux Falls Christian goals for the 10-0 win.
"We were definitely flat-footed today," Carbajal said of his team, now 3-2. He said the heat played a role but added Belle Fourche has already played five games compared to two for other teams.
Belle Fourche will host Sturgis this Tuesday.
