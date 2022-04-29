BF baseball runs past Lead-Deadwood 27-5

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche used 10 walks, four wild pitches, and two Lead-Deadwood errors to score 16 runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to easily defeat the Golddiggers 27-5 in high school baseball action, Wednesday night, in Belle Fourche.
The game was called after the top of the third inning due to the mercy rule.
Lead-Deadwood got the game started off on the right foot in the top of the first inning.
Lead-Deadwood head baseball coach Bob Nelson, Jr. said the team was short on pitchers for this game.
“We got off to a good start, we scored three runs were kind of strapped with pitching,” said Nelson, Jr. “We had a couple of sore arms, and some guys weren’t eligible to pitch, and I threw the (David) Morris kid, and his strike zone got squeezed a little bit, and I was a little frustrated with the strike zone, but you have to overcome things like that.”
Nelson, Jr. said the guys need to put this game behind them and stay upbeat.
“They need to stay positive. Keep their heads up. We need to work harder, and have more effort. They are a tight crew. These kids all care about each other, but in those tough times, you’ve got to stay upbeat and keep them motivated. Be our own cheerleaders, kind of,” Nelson, Jr. said.
roncs head coach Randy Doran said he was happy with his team’s performance.
“It was a great night offensively. After our last game, I kind of talked to the team and said we weren’t playing the way we know Belle Fourche baseball can play, and we challenged them,” said Doran. “We had practice last night and really focused on getting your pitch, and when that pitch comes, stand tall, driving it, take it where it’s thrown, and our guys did a great job of being selective, working, and putting together great at bats to start the game and they kept it up throughout.
Doran said the Broncs still have room for improvement.
“No matter the score, every at bat is a chance for the players to compete. Defensively we didn’t play error free, and that’s something we tried to stress, and no matter how much you win by, you can’t tolerate errors, and we’ve got to work on cleaning that up next week,” Doran said.
Jagger Smith reached on a lead-off walk. Jaxson Burleson singled, and Sam Kooima was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out.
Jake Siewart reached on a fielder’s choice to score Smith and put the Golddiggers on top 1-0.
Jacob Smith reached on an error, scoring Burleson, and the Golddiggers added another run to lead 2-0 after a half inning.
Things quickly went south for Lead-Deadwood.
Ten walks, along with two errors, and two wild pitches allowed Belle Fourche to score 16 runs in the bottom of the first.
Gabe Heck singled, Sean Wahlfeldt walked, and a wild pitch scored Heck. Dalton Davis walked, and another wild pitch scored Sean Wahlfeldt. Nolan Wahlfeldt walked and Ryker Audiss stroked a two-out single, scoring Davis, to tie the score at 3-3.
Nolan Wahlfeldt scored on a wild pitch to put the Broncs on top 4-3.
The Broncs would score 12 more runs to lead 16-3 after one inning.
In the top of the second, Lead-Deadwood used a couple of Belle Fourche errors to allow Burleson to score, to make the score 16-4 in favor of the Broncs.
Belle Fourche took advantage of four hits, eight walks, and two hit by pitches to plate 11 runs to extend its lead to 27-4.
In the top of the third Drew Janke singled, scoring Beau Wichterman, but that would be the final run of the game, as the game was called after two-and-a-half innings due to the mercy rule.
Audiss finished with three hits and three RBI’s, and Heck had two hits and an RBI, for the Broncs.
Lead-Deadwood will face Gregory, Sunday afternoon, in Rapid City, while Belle Fourche hosts Chamberlain Sunday at 3 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.