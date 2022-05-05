BF baseball rolls past L-D 28-5

DEADWOOD — The Belle Fourche Broncs baseball team used a pair of three-run home runs to defeat Lead-Deadwood, 28-5, in high school baseball action, Wednesday night, in Deadwood.
The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Evan Vissia and Nolan Wahlfeldt hit three-run home runs for the Broncs.
“We are just trying to stick with the same offensive approach. Make the pitchers come to us a little bit, be picky early in the count, try and get ahead in the counts, and then when you are ahead and they put one in there, make good contact on it,” said Randy Doren, the Broncs' head coach. “Our starters did a great job. We wanted to get some work in with them. We’ve got a lot of games coming up, and we want to continue to get them some live game at bats.”
Lead-Deadwood’s highlight was a two-run home run by Jake Siewart in the bottom of the second inning.
“Considering we were missing a lot of people, it was a better performance than it was in Belle (Fourche). I thought the Burleson kid that pitched first, he threw strikes,” said Bob Nelson, Jr., the Golddiggers' head coach. “That is a hitting team. They are very, very good at hitting the ball. We made some errors, but we’ve improved.
He added, “We’re young, but they’ve got heart, and we’ll get better.”Lead-Deadwood hosts St. Thomas More tonight at 7 p.m. in Deadwood. Belle Fourche hosts Sturgis at 7 p.m. Monday.
