Belle Fourche baseball 3.JPG
Buy Now

Caden Thomsen, of Belle Fourche, connects for a single in a game earlier this season against Rapid City Christian, in Belle Fourche. In that game Thomsen hit a home run as part of a 12-run sixth inning that secured the win for the Broncs,17-7. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Pioneer Staff Reports

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche high school varsity baseball team finished 1-1 in a three-team event held Sunday at the Black Hills Roundup complex.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.