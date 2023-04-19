Pioneer Staff Reports
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche high school varsity baseball team finished 1-1 in a three-team event held Sunday at the Black Hills Roundup complex.
A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds diminishing during the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 7:49 am
Pioneer Staff Reports
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche high school varsity baseball team finished 1-1 in a three-team event held Sunday at the Black Hills Roundup complex.
Belle Fourche defeated Hot Springs2 in its first game and dropped a 14-6 decision to Winner-Colome.
Recaps follow.
Belle Fourche 23, Hot Springs
Play ended after 4 ½ innings because of the 10-run rule.
The home standing Broncs scored four runs in the first inning and three in the second for a 7-0 advantage.
Hot Springs plated a pair of third-inning runs. Belle Fourche scored 10 runs in the third frame and sixth in the fourth for the 23-2 final.
Evan Vissia scored four runs and added four hits for Belle Fourche while driving in five runs. Brayden Carbajal earned the pitching win.
Belle Fourche runs: Evan Vissia 4, Anthony Budmayr 3, Aiden Voyles 3, Harvey Walding 3, Caden Thomsen 2, Gavin Pearson 2, Caeyn Howard 2, Brayden Carjabal 1, Urijah Hamilton 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Carsyn Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Budmayr 3, Vissia 3, Walding 2, Wahlfeldt 1, Howard 1, Carbajal 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: C. Thomsen 1.
Belle Fourche home runs: C. Thomsen 1, Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Carbajal 4 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts; Carsyn Hahne 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Winner-Colome 14, Belle Fourche 6
The visiting Royals scored seven runs in the sixth inning to extend a 7-6 lead.
Winner-Colome scored two runs in each of the first three frames for a 6-0 advantage. Belle Fourche added two runs in its half of the third to cut the margin to 6-2.
The Royals used a fourth-inning run to lead 7-2. Belle Fourche used a four-inning fifth to slice the margin to 7-6.
Aiden Voyles, Evan Vissia, Caden Thomsen, Anthony Budmayr, and Gavin Pearson each scored a run and added a hit for Belle Fourche. Nolan Wahlfeldt took the pitching loss.
Belle Fourche runs: Aiden Voyles 1, Evan Vissia 1, Caden Thomsen 1, Anthony Budmayr 1, Gavin Pearson 1, Caeyn Howard 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Harvey Walding 1, C. Thomsen 1, Pearson 1, Budmayr 1, Vissia 1, Voyles 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Nolan Wahlfeldt 3 2/3 innings, 7 runs, 4 hits, 6 walks, 6 strikeouts; Howard 2 1/3 innings, 7 runs, 6 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts; Urijah Hamilton 1 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche’s varsity, now 3-3, is set to return home Friday, April 28, for a 7 p.m. game against St. Thomas More.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.