Berndt, Temple and Smith sign to play football at SD Mines

STURGIS — Three Sturgis Scooper signed letters of intent to play football for the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers on Wednesday in the West gym. Braden Temple, Dominik Smith and Konner Berndt all will be Hardrockers this fall.
“South Dakota Mines is getting three really great kids. Coach Flohr and his staff did a great job of recruiting in and around the Hills and we couldn’t be happier for the opportunity given to Temple, Berndt, and Smith,” said Coach Chris Koletzky.
Braden Temple, talked about his decision to commit to the Hardrockers. “I choose the SD Mines to get a good education, and the good football program and it is close to home,” said Temple. “I started to play flag football when I was around five years old till now with four years of Scooper football for a total of 13 years, and I look forward to continuing to play.”
Temple was on this year’s homecoming royalty, honor roll and was the team captain for football and now for wrestling.
He plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.
“Braden Temple is a tremendously smart football player who has a passion for the game of football. I think it’s safe to say Braden’s passion for the sport of football came from his dad who played at Black Hills State University,” said Koletzky.
Dominik Smith plans to major in mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace engineering. Smith visited Colorado School of Mines several times but ended up choosing SD Mines.
“I chose SD mines because of all it had to offer for academics, I would be closer to home, and the community and the hospitality of the Hardrockers and all they have done to make me feel accepted,” said Smith.
He commented that he had played soccer since he was six years old and only started playing football his sophomore year.
“Dominick Smith is a young man that has worked very hard at his craft. I think it would be a mistake to not mention the impact Coach Kirchner and Coach Smith (his Dad and Soccer Coach) have had on Dom’s development in the kicking game. He has grown leaps and bounds this past season and his potential is unlimited,” added Koletzky.
Smith wanted to thanks his teammates and all other coaches I have had the pleasure of playing under, you won’t be forgotten and I am thankful for all of you for shaping me into the person I am today. I am excited to get to work and be a Hardrocker.”
Konner Berndt said he has always had a lifelong dream to play college football. “Coach Flohr has been talking to me and I realized that I could play college football, with how good we did and myself personally, and it is right next to home,” said Berndt. “It made my decision super easy to attend SD Mines and I am really looking forward to it.” Berndt looked at other schools, including USD, but they did not have the engineering, and we also went to SDSU, but I knew if I wanted to play football it wasn’t going to happen at a Division one college and then to Mines and it was awesome.” Berndt plans on majoring in Civil Engineering.
“Konner Berndt is a very versatile player that can do a lot of things very well in the type of offense SD Mines runs. Konner’s ability to run and catch while also being physical at the point of attack is something that I’m sure caught the attention of the Mines staff,” said Koletzky.
