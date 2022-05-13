Ben Schultz new Spearfish boys’ basketball coach

SPEARFISH — New Spearfish varsity boys’ basketball coach Ben Schultz thought the time was right to take on a program for himself. He succeeds Erik Skoglund, who stepped down after five seasons.
“Looking back to the start of my teaching and even into college, I knew coaching was something that I wanted to do,” Schultz said. Spearfish will mark his first head coaching position.
Schultz has spent the past four years teaching fourth-graders and being an assistant basketball coach in Brandon Valley. He served three years as an assistant boys’ coach with the Lynx before spending the past season as a girls’ assistant.
The 29-year-old Schultz taught and coached one year in Chester before returning to his hometown of Brandon.
Schultz geared himself toward becoming a head coach and learned as much as he could from his mentors. They include Lynx boys’ coaches Brent Deckert and Craig Nelson, with whom Schultz worked in offseason programs.
Seven pillars will serve as the program’s foundation for Schultz. They are One Team, Accountability, Servant Leadership, Pride, Intensity, Toughness, and Pursuit of Greatness.
“We are excited to have coach (Ben) Schultz as our next leader for the Spartan boys’ basketball program,” Spearfish High School Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas said. “He will establish his pillars of success and build a culture of winning and team respect.”
Schultz will serve as a permanent substitute teacher for the middle school and high school. He would be assigned to a new classroom each day.
A quote by former Northern State men’s coach Don Meyer summarizes Schultz’s coaching goals. Meyer guided the Wolves for 11 seasons and passed away in 2014.
“Working hard, working together, not caring about who gets the credit: I define that as a successful season,” Schultz said.
“Being part of a college town can be really beneficial to a program,” Schultz said in describing Spearfish. “I know the area is super beautiful with the Black Hills and the scenery around there.”
Schultz was a three-year starter on the Brandon Valley boys’ basketball team and played in two state AA tournaments. He received first team All-State AA honors in 2012.
He also ran track at North Dakota State University, where he graduated in 2017 with dual degrees in elementary education and human development/family science.
Schultz plans to move to Spearfish in early June.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.