Belle Fourche Youth Holiday Basketball Camp slated for Dec. 31

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs Youth Holiday Basketball Camp, will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Belle Fourche High School gym.
The camp is for girls and boys in third- through eighth-grades.
The cost of the camp is $30 per sibling, $50 for two siblings, and $60 for three siblings.
The camp will focus on ball handling, shooting fundamentals, and games.
Campers alsi get to enjoy pizza and cookies.
All proceeds go to the Belle Fourche girls’ basketball program.
You can register the night of the camp.
If you have any questions please contact Coach Bill Burr at (605) 641-2262, or Coach Angie Garza Hunsley at (605) 210-1486.
