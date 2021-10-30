BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s cross-country season included an individual champion and fourth-place team finish at the state Class A meet.
“On the boys’ side, we actually had more contenders for a potential state team than we had spots,” Broncs’ head coach Jeremy Elsom said. He added it was a nice problem to have.
“We have a great group of girls,” Elsom said. “It’s just unfortunate we were only manage to qualify two for state.”
Elsom said Belle Fourche runners made progress at every meet. He added many team members turned in personal records, with four doing so at state.
Sawyer Clarkson earned his second state A boys’ title this season. Aiden Voyles (ninth place), Lennon Clarkson (37th), Zach Tonsager (49th), Harley Rivera (57th), and Nic Lambert (76th) also represented the Bronc boys, who earned fourth place in the team standings. Kyra Vandenberg earned 30th place in the class A girls’ division at state, with Ava Allen finishing 77th.
The Black Hills Conference meet included Sawyer Clarkson and his individual boys’ title. Teammate Lennon Clarkson placed 18th, followed by Voyles (19th), Tonsager (26th), Lambert (34th), and Justus Funk (48th) who also helped the squad place fourth.
Vandenberg finished 16th for the Bronc girls at the conference meet; Allen placed 26th. Teammates Ayseluna Hockenbary (28th place), Allison Hayes (35th), and Alanah Pomrenke (47th) also helped Belle Fourche earn seventh in the team race.
On-course highlights Elsom cited included Sawyer Clarkson’s undefeated season.
“The whole team was just so successful,” Elsom said. “Even the girls who didn’t make it to state: we had strong times for them all season.”
Elsom said all team members improved considerably throughout the campaign. He compared last season to this year’s.
Sawyer Clarkson’s winter training helped him a lot this year, Elsom said. The coach added Voyles pulled himself up to the number 2 spot on the varsity this year.
“We never would have placed fourth without that solid finish,” Elsom said in describing Voyles’ state effort. “All the boys: Harley (Rivera) and Zach (Tonsager) both ran amazing races.”
Elsom said Tonsager was the alternate on the 2020 state boys’ team and was the third runner in 2021.
Wyatt Keegan represented the senior class. “He was a strong presence on the team during training and things like that,” Elsom said of Keegan.
Elsom sees many very positive things in the program’ future. He said team members want to know what they can do this winter to help them improve for 2022.
“They have seen the success that hard work brings,” Elsom said. “They want that success, and so they are asking to put in the work, to be helped and guided along the way.”
Elsom thanked his two assistant coaches: Brittany Clarkson and Matthew Wattier. “Without them, the season would have been impossible,” he said.
