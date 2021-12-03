BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche toppled Douglas 51-21 in Thursday’s season-opening varsity wrestling dual at Edwin Petranek Armory, in Belle Fourche.
“Tonight was an emotional night across the board,” Broncs’ head coach Bill Abell said. He added senior D’Angelo Garduna’s grandfather Nino passed away earlier this week.
“The boys wrestled really well, and they really stepped up for him (D’Angelo Garduna),” Abell said. Events included a prayer circle for the family following the match.
“It was super emotional. They did it for him, and it was one of the best opening performances we’ve ever had,” Abell said.
Abell said Garduna encountered a difficult match, and things became overwhelming for the senior.
“He has a heart of gold and is one of the greatest kids I’ve ever coached,” Abell said of Garduna.
“It’s sad, but it was really a beautiful thing when the whole team steps up and embraces him and does it for him,” Abell said.
Belle Fourche’s Logan Tyndall outlasted Korbyn Coots 11-9 in overtime of the 106-pound match. Abell said it was Tyndall’s first match where he was not wearing his prosthetic leg.
Ian Fleming of Douglas defeated Garduna 8-2 at 113 pounds to pull the Patriots into a 3-3 tie.
The 120-pound match ended when Belle Fourche’s Cortez Rodriguez pinned Braden Huffman in 3 minutes 40 seconds. Thursday marked the first time Abell had seen Rodriguez wrestle a live match.
“He was one that I was actually hoping we wouldn’t get pinned, and he ends up pinning his guy,” Abell said of Rodriguez’s efforts that put the Broncs up 9-3.
Riley Dighton (126 pounds) pinned Alden Laden in 3:48 as the Broncs extended their lead to 15-3. “I’m really excited to see what Riley does this year,” Abell said.
Douglas’ Aiden Russell defeated Elijah Braning 8-2 in the 132-pound match. Kale Crowser (138 pounds) defeated Owyn Schreder 7-0 as the Patriots cut the margin to 15-9.
Abell said Schroeder’s opponent, Crowser, is a really tough wrestler.
Belle Fourche’s Thomas McCoy needed only 41 seconds to pin Logan Huber at 145 pounds. Bronc Cayden Wolfe stopped Casen Tibbetts in 4 minutes 31 seconds as the Broncs moved ahead 27-9.
Wolfe was back in the lineup after missing the 2020-21 campaign. “He was really emotionally attached to Nino (Garduna) as well,” Abell said of Wolfe.
“It’s hard to not only come back on from a year after injury,” Abell said. “But then to have that kind of emotional tag on top of that: I was proud of him.”
Payton Dewitt of Douglas pinned Andy Tonsager in 1 minute 17 seconds. Douglas’ Kannon Shay stopped Lucas Green in 1:41 to keep the Patriots within 27-21.
Belle Fourche won the next four matches to put the dual out of reach.
Gunnar Geib, at 182 pounds, pinned Anthony Moser in 3 minutes 23 seconds. Cade Bickerdyke (195 pounds) needed just 1 minute 21 seconds to stop Bridger Harmon Sharp and put the Broncs ahead 39-21.
Brooks Clooten represented Belle Fourche at 220 pounds and pinned Jake Canaday at 50 seconds. The dual ended when Sean Wahfeldt (285 pounds) pinned Sylvan Kent in 55 seconds.
The Broncs are competing at Friday’s Custer Invitational.
“I’d like to take the momentum of tonight and just keep rolling with it,” Abell said.
