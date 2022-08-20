Belle Fourche wins West River boys’ golf title

RAPID CITY — Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown boys’ golfers entered Thursday’s West River Invitational at the Meadowbrook course.

Belle Fourche fired an 18-hole 325 score for top honors, followed by second-place Spearfish at 332. Sturgis Brown finished seventh at 363; Lead-Deadwood did not field enough athletes for a team score.

