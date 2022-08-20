Belle Fourche wins West River boys’ golf title

RAPID CITY — Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown boys’ golfers entered Thursday’s West River Invitational at the Meadowbrook course.
Belle Fourche fired an 18-hole 325 score for top honors, followed by second-place Spearfish at 332. Sturgis Brown finished seventh at 363; Lead-Deadwood did not field enough athletes for a team score.
Brayden Carbajal of Belle Fourche shot a 76 for third place in the individual standings. Aiden Voyles (fifth place at 79) and Isaac Voyles (seventh at 82) also earned top-10 status.
Three other golfers represented Belle Fourche. They were Anthony Budmayr (88), Rexton Audiss (90), and Lange Shockey (90).
Spearfish also placed three golfers in the top 10. Parker Reede shot a 78 for fourth place, with Jack Hight sixth at 82 and Charlie Rasmussen ninth at 83.
Josh Sundsted contributed an 89 to the Spearfish cause. Teammates Bennett Kortan (94) and Cade Johnson (96) followed.
Three Lead-Deadwood golfers completed the round. Ethan Keehn carded an 86 to finish 11th, followed by Christian Johnston (100) and Ethan Finn (116).
Sturgis Brown received a team-best score of 87 from Bennett Gordon, who earned 15th place. Jackson Habrock (89), Jace Owens (93), Braxton Tieman (94), Cason Sabers (97), and Landon Bey (104) also represented the Scoopers.
Rapid City golfers claimed the top two placings. Stevens’ Jackson Swartz earned medalist honors at 72, with Central’s Benjamin Gibson following at 75.
Team scores and the top-10 individuals follow.
1 Jackson Swartz (RC Stevens) 72
2 Benjamin Gibson (RC Central) 75
3 Brayden Carbajal (Belle Fourche) 76
4 Parker Reede (Spearfish) 78
5 Aiden Voyles (Belle Fourche) 79
6 Jack Hight (Spearfish) 82
7 Isaac Voyles (Belle Fourche) 82
8 Hayden Heig (St. Thomas More) 83
9 Charlie Rasmussen (Spearfish) 83
10 Landon Bartling (RC Stevens JV) 84
Lead-Deadwood’s next scheduled event is the Rapid City Central Invitational on Monday.
Spearfish will compete at Tuesday’s Pierre Invitational.
Belle Fourche and Lead-Deadwood will enter a pre-regional at Deadwood’s Tomahawk course on Tuesday.
