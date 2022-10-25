Belle Fourche wins regular-season finale

Belle Fourche team members Sloan Young, left, and Mataya Ward, right, go for the block against Hill City’s Maggie Taylor. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche swept Hill City three games to zero in the Broncs’ regular-season volleyball finale Tuesday night at Edwin Petranek Armory. Scores were 25-17, 25-18, and 26-24.

“Just playing aggressive and trying to send some aggressive stuff to them on their side of the net,” Broncs’ head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said in explaining her team’s success in the first two games.

