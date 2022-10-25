Belle Fourche wins regular-season finale

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche swept Hill City three games to zero in the Broncs’ regular-season volleyball finale Tuesday night at Edwin Petranek Armory. Scores were 25-17, 25-18, and 26-24.
“Just playing aggressive and trying to send some aggressive stuff to them on their side of the net,” Broncs’ head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said in explaining her team’s success in the first two games.
“In game three, we had some things that we weren’t covering on court as well as we should have,” Schlichtemeier said. She added Hill City (20-12 record) served really well in that game.
That third game was the closest, with Hill City holding a 24-22 lead. Grace Clooten’s attacking kill gave Belle Fourche side out and started a four-point run, with play ending on a Mataya Ward attacking kill.
“Sloan Young kind of got us on a little run with her serving, got us caught up when we were behind,” Schlichtemeier said. The coach added Belle Fourche has done well this season in continuing to play one ball at a time.
The Broncs, 29-6, have won their last 12 matches and bring the number 2 seed into the Region 8A tournament beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1. Belle Fourche will host the seventh seed.
Ward said the Broncs kept persevering even when Hill City would get on some scoring runs. She added the Rangers had some big blockers at the net, and Belle Fourche needed to keep swinging.
One of Hill City’s blockers was 6-foot-3 junior Maggie Taylor. Ward was asked what she did to try neutralizing Taylor.
“I definitely utilized all my shots, so they were trying very hard to block the line,” Ward said. She added she had success when she tried to hit around that block.
Ward cited perseverance as the key to the third-game victory.
“We kept our attitude really good, and that was definitely key,” she said. “Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference.”
Teamwork is the biggest key to the winning streak, according to Ward. She said team members have played together for a long time.
“We definitely have a lot more comebacks in our last 12 matches than we did at the beginning of the season,” Ward said. “That’s made a lot of difference.”
Schlichtemeier said the team talks a lot about that “one ball at a time” mentality.
“It takes a lot of volleyballs to win a set,” Schlichtemeier explained. “It takes a ton of volleyballs to win a match; they’re not all played at once.”
Schlichtemeier said all of the hitters are contributing to the current winning streak, and the serving has stayed consistent.
“It’s like our season has started over again,” Schlichtemeier said of the region event. She cited the importance of working on skills and making sure everything is clean.
Ward most looks forward to having multiple practices during the next several days. “We get to build more together as a team,” she said.
As an outside hitter, Ward tries to provide a positive voice on the team. She said she has become more confident in herself so she may become more confident in her team.
“Outsides (hitters) are expected to be able to score off of, like, the wonky passes,” Ward said. “You try to do the best you can with what you get.”
