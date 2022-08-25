LEAD — Varsity boys’ golfers from Belle Fourche and Lead-Deadwood competed at the Pre-region tournament held Tuesday at the Tomahawk course.
Belle Fourche fired an 18-hole 361 to top the field by 30 shots; St. Thomas More was second at 391. Lead-Deadwood shot a 449 for fourth place.
Brayden Carbajal shot a 76 to finish second and pace the Belle Fourche effort. Carbajal and St. Thomas More’s Vincent VanLiere tied for first after 18 holes, but VanLiere won the tiebreaker (a 37 for the first nine compared to 39 for Carbajal).
Five other Belle Fourche golfers also placed in the top 10. They were Anthony Budmayr (third place at 87), Aiden Voyles (tie for fourth at 89), Lange Shockey (seventh at 92), Rexton Audiss (eighth at 93), and Isaac Voyles (ninth at 95).
Ethan Keehn carded a 103 to pace Lead-Deadwood, with Cooper Hansen shooting a 111. Ethan Finn (114), Christian Johnston (121), and Eric Kosters (153) also represented the Golddiggers.
Team scores and the top 10 individual finishers follow.
Team scores
1 Belle Fourche 361
2 St. Thomas More 391
3 Custer 418
4 Lead-Deadwood 449
5 Hot Springs 460
6 Red Cloud 593
Top 10 individual
1 Vincent VanLiere (St. Thomas More) 76
2 Brayden Carbajal (Belle Fourche) 76
3 Anthony Budmayr (Belle Fourche) 87
4 (tie) Aiden Voyles (Belle Fourche) 89
4 (tie) Kaedem Jack (Lakota Tech) 89
6 Alex McCarthy (Hot Springs) 91
7 Lange Shockey (Belle Fourche) 92
8 Rexton Audiss (Belle Fourche) 93
9 Isaac Voyles (Belle Fourche) 95
10 (tie) Brock Schroeder (Hot Springs) 96
10 (tie) Hayden Heig (St. Thomas More) 96
