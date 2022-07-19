Belle Fourche wins 7B tourney opener

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32 scored in each of the final five innings Tuesday and toppled Stanley County 9-3 as the Region 7B varsity Legion baseball tournament ended its first day at the Black Hills Roundup sports complex.
"We had faith it was just a matter of time before our bats came around and put us in front for good," Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said.
Post 32 took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when JT Hahne reached base on an error and Ryker Audiss scored. Gabe Heck's RBI single plated Dalton Davis and put Belle Fourche up 2-0.
Stanley County forged a 2-2 tie in the third frame. Samuel Hand's RBI double led the charge.
Sean Wahlfeldt (hit by pitch), Audiss (single), and Nolan Wahlfeldt (single) loaded the bases for Belle Fourche with two outs in the third. Davis singled to score Sean Wahlfeldt and Audiss, making the score 4-2. Nolan Wahlfeldt sprinted home on an errant throw as Belle Fourche led 5-2.
Stanley County re-entered the scoreboard in the fourth on Paxton Deal's RBI single. That kept Post 20 within 5-3.
Brayden Carbajal sprinted home on Sean Wahlfeldt's fourth-inning single to extend Belle Fourche's edge to 6-3. Evan Vissia slid home on the back end of a double steal as Post 32 led 7-3.
Belle Fourche went up 8-3 in the fifth when Davis scored on an Aiden Voyles bunt.
Post 32 ended the scoring in the sixth. Nolan Wahlfeldt's RBI triple plated Audiss for the 9-3 final.
Audiss scored three runs and added two hits for Belle Fourche, with Davis adding two runs and two hits. Nolan Wahlfeldt notched the pitching win.
Hand took the pitching loss for Stanley County. Cash Richardson and Deal each finished with one run and one hit for the offense.
"The pitching was on fire early on," Doran said. Nolan Wahlfeldt pitched the first three innings and collected seven strikeouts. "Overall, I thought our fielding was pretty good," Doran added.
Belle Fourche runs: Ryker Audiss 3, Dalton Davis 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Sean Wahlfeldt 1, Evan Vissia 1, Brayden Carbajal 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Gabe Heck 3, S. Wahlfeldt 3, Audiss 2, Davis 2, N. Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche triples: N. Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: N. Wahlfeldt 3 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts; Davis 3 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts; Anthony Budmayr 0+ innings (pitched to 3 batters in 7th inning), 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts; Harvey Walding 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
The victory moves Belle Fourche into Thursday's semifinal round against the winner of a Wednesday second-round game between Winner/Colome and Gregory. That Thursday game will begin at noon.
Stanley County defeated Mobridge 14-4 on Tuesday, with Gregory outslugging Faulkton-Highmore by a 14-13 count.
Wednesday's schedule in the six-team, double-elimination tournament follows. Belle Fourche is the top seed because of a random draw.
Noon: Winner-Colome vs. Gregory
3 p.m.: Faulkton-Highmore vs. Stanley County
6 p.m.: Mobridge vs. loser of the Winner-Colome vs. Gregory contest
