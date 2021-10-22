Belle Fourche volleyball team sweeps Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Belle Fourche earned a three-games-to-zero victory over Spearfish, Friday night, in a varsity volleyball match played at the Spearfish High School gym. Scores were 25-16, 25-18, and 25-8.
"Our defense wasn't very good tonight," Spearfish head coach Christine Skoglund said. "I needed my blockers to get more touches on the ball, and our eye work just wasn't good enough tonight for that."
Belle Fourche built a 6-3 lead in the first game. Callie Wince served back-to-back aces as Spearfish cut the margin to 6-5.
A five-point run helped the visiting Broncs extend their lead to 11-5. Mataya Ward collected two attacking kills to make the score 13-5.
Spearfish trimmed the margin to 17-13 when Brylee Grubb served an ace.
An attacking kill by Ward kept Belle Fourche ahead 22-16. Teammate Grace Clooten recorded a block and attacking kill to propel the Broncs to the 25-16 win.
The Broncs jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the second game. Ward added an attacking kill to make the score 11-5.
Another five-point run put Belle Fourche ahead 17-6. Dylan Stedillie and Clooten combined for two attacking kills and one block.
Spearfish stayed within 24-18 when Kali Reiners served an ace. Belle Fourche scored the next point for the 25-18 win.
"I thought we did a much better job at defense," Skoglund said in describing the second game.
Stedillie served four aces early in the third game to help the Broncs go ahead 8-1. The margin reached eight points (12-4) on Ward's attacking kill.
A Stella Marcus attacking kill kept Spearfish within 13-5. Attacking kills by Clooten and Stedillie boosted Belle Fourche's advantage to 16-5.
Alivia Heairet turned in an attacking kill as Spearfish stayed within 23-8. Belle Fourche scored the next two points for the 25-8 win.
Skoglund said the Spartans needed to put the ball down more on offense. She added the offense could not find the holes, but Belle Fourche played really well on defense.
"We had some really nice serving tonight," Broncs' head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. "We stayed aggressive, which was good. We've been trying to work on continuing to hit the ball and not tipping things over."
Schlichtemer said it takes all 11 players to help the team get ready to take the court. That includes some who may not get a lot of playing time.
"They probably have the hardest role on the team," Schlichtemeier said. "At practice, they work hard and put in all the time.
"Everybody's trying to make everybody else better. That's really hard but a hugely important role," Schlichtemeier said.
Both teams will return to action on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Spearfish (4-19) is slated to visit Rapid City Central, with Belle Fourche (25-7) to go to Hill City.
