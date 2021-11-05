Belle Fourche VB season ends at Region 8A event

HILL CITY — Belle Fourche’s varsity volleyball team dropped a three-games-to-zero decision to Hill City’s Rangers in Thursday’s second-round match at the Region 8A tournament. Scores were 25-22, 25-18, and 15-6 as the Broncs ended their season at 26-9.
“Our first set was just kind of a huge set in the game,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. She added the Broncs held the upper hand for most of it, but Hill City rallied late to win.
“That was kind of a huge momentum set for them, and not so much for us,” Schlichtemeier added. “They (Rangers) just kind of got on a roll after that.”
Hill City (25-7) advances to next week’s Class A SoDak 16 event.
Schlichtemeier said Belle Fourche’s serve receive was a bit better than it had been in previous matches.
“The girls have always worked hard all season, and I have to commend them on that,” Schlichtemeier said.
Schlichtemeier added the Broncs enjoyed a fantastic season. She agreed it was nice for the team to play more than 35 matches after being able to compete in only 21 during the 2020 season.
