BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s track squads continued to make strides in depth during the 2021 campaign.
“We did have a great group this year,” Broncs’ head coach Bill Abell said. “When it came time for the region roster, it was probably the hardest job I think I’ve done as a track coach.”
Abell said the Broncs are starting to cover more events and be more competitive in sprint relays. He added jumping events are strong, with pole vaulters getting started and middle-distance event performing quite well.
“We had different leaders step up, and they took different ownership in what they were doing,” Abell said of the Bronc girls’ evolution this season.
Two very talented members led the way for the boys’ team, Abell said. “A lot of guys filled in the gaps. There was lots of competition to fill the remaining spots,” he added.
The Broncs placed fifth in both divisions at the Black Hills Conference meet. Three Bronc boys won titles: Sawyer Clarkson (3,200-meter run), Aiden Giffin (long jump), and Ethan Jensen (triple jump).
Belle Fourche won the boys’ title at the Region 8A meet, with the girls’ team placing second. Abell said at that time a title had never happened, with only one team finishing second.
Three Belle Fourche athletes earned a total of seven individual placings at state. They led the way for the Broncs, who collected a total of 11 top-eight finishes.
Giffin finished second in the boys’ 100-meter dash, fourth in the long jump, and seventh in the 200 dash. Bella Jensen claimed second place in the girls’ triple jump and sixth in the long jump. Clarkson captured second place in the boys’ 3200 run and fourth in the 1600 run.
Bronc athletes set seven school records this year, according to Abell. Clarkson reset his personal records multiple times, and Allison Hayes did this twice in the girls’ 3,200-meter run.
“We had some kids that stepped up and did some shockingly good things,” Abell said. “Overall, just as a team, the whole team kind of shocked us.”
Senior representation this season featured Logan Goeders, Bella Jensen, and Jasmyn Jensen.
Abell said Bella Jensen’s demeanor and presence proved quite beneficial, with Jasmyn Jensen leading the sprint relays. Goeders guided the boys’ throwers and provided a lot of leadership, according to Abell.
“As we keep progressing forward, we’re gaining some interest and talent,” Abell said. “Our sophomore class this year is really talented, lots of enthusiasm.”
Abell hopes the teams can continue to build on each year’s successes and keep positive attitudes.
