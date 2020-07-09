BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32 conquered the Miles City Colts 11-6 in Wednesday’s Legion baseball game in Belle Fourche.
“We’ve been focusing on having a plan at the plate,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doren said. He added the team has also worked a lot on the game’s mental aspect.
Blake Vissia’s sacrifice fly scored Gabe Heck and pulled Belle Fourche into a 1-1, first-inning tie.
Post 32 grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second frame when Gage Kracht scored. Dalton Davis and Nolan Wahlfeldt delived RBI singles to score Vissia and Anthony Budmayr, respectively, to make the score 4-1. Davis dashed home on a wild pitch as Belle Fourche led 5-1.
Kracht’s third-inning single plated Quinten Brist and extended the Belle Fourche lead to 6-1. Vissia laced a double to score Heck and make the score 7-1.
A wild pitch later in the third frame scored Kracht and pushed the margin to 8-1. Budmayr’s RBI single scored Vissia to make the score 9-1.
Miles City cut the margin to 9-3 in the fifth as Charlie Lang’s single enabled Ryder Lee and Logan Muri to score.
Jack Stearns delivered a two-out, sixth-inning double that scored Davis and Wahlfeldt as Belle Fourche led 11-3.
Miles City pushed across three runs in the seventh, with Kayden Haycock and Garret Waterman’s RBI singles leading the way. However, the Colts could get no closer.
Vissia scored two runs and added three hits for Belle Fourche, who also received two runs and two hits from Kracht. Davis earned the pitching win.
“He trusts his defense, and it was there for us all night,” Doren said of Davis’ pitching effort.
Logan Brabant absorbed the pitching loss for Miles City. Lee’s two-run, three-hit effort led the offense.
“Players are talking more,” Doren said in describing the progress the team is making. He added they are better anticipating what to do if the ball is hit to them.
BF runs: Gabe Heck 2, Gage Kracht 2, Blake Vissia 2, Dalton Davis 2, Anthony Budmayr 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Quinten Brist 1.
BF singles: Brist 2, Vissia 2, Wahlfeldt 1, Davis 1, Budmayr 1, Kracht 1, Heck 1.
BF doubles: Jack Stearns 1, Kracht 1, Vissia 1.
BF pitching: Davis 6 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Stearns 1 inning, 3 runs, 3 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Belle Fourche will host a triangular today. Post 32 faces Spearfish at 3 p.m., with Spearfish against Newcastle at 5 and Belle Fourche against Newcastle at 7.
