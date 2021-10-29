BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche defeated Lead-Deadwood three games to zero in the varsity volleyball regular-season finale for both teams Thursday night at Edwin Petranek Armory. Scores were 25-8, 25-8, and 25-15.
“Some things we really need to work on are being mindful and playing clean volleyball all the team,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. “That was something we came in here wanting to really focus on tonight.”
Mataya Ward’s attacking kill staked the home standing Broncs to a 7-0 lead in the first game. Lead-Deadwood gained side out and cut the margin to 9-1, but an attacking kill by Adryana Hovland boosted Belle Fourche’s lead to 12-1.
Kaylin Garza contributed an attacking kill to extend the Broncs’ advantage to 15-2.
The visiting Golddiggers gained side out. Sydnie Percy served an ace as Lead-Deadwood cut the margin to 18-5.
Garza collected an attacking kill and serving ace to make the score Belle Fourche 21, Lead-Deadwood 7. The Broncs went on to the 25-8 victory.
Dylan Stedillie served an ace as Belle Fourche built a 4-1 lead in the second game.
Garza’s attacking kill and Hovland’s serving ace put the Broncs ahead 10-2. Ward contributed an attacking kill, and Hovland served an ace as the margin grew to 14-2.
A serving ace by Erica Hansen kept the Golddiggers within 10 points, at 14-4. Garza’s serving ace capped a six-point run that put Belle Fourche up 20-4.
Jayna Prince served an ace that brought Lead-Deadwood within 20-7. Belle Fourche scored five of the final six points for the 25-8 win.
An attacking kill by Rachel Janssen kept Lead-Deadwood within 5-3 in the third game. The Golddiggers forged a 6-6 tie.
Hovland’s serving ace kept Belle Fourche ahead 12-7. Lead-Deadwood gained side out and cut the margin to 12-8 on Tilli Katon’s attacking kill.
Katon added another attacking kill as the Golddiggers forged a 12-12 tie. Belle Fourche gained side out and a 13-13 tie on a Grace Clooten block.
Hovland turned in an attacking kill as Belle Fourche edged ahead 15-13. Garza’s attacking kill gave the Broncs side out and maintained a two-point edge, at 16-14.
Belle Fourche used a six-point run for a 23-14 advantage. Prince’s attacking kill kept the Golddiggers within 23-15, but the Broncs scored the final two points for the 25-15 game win and match victory.
The Broncs will bring a 26-8 record and number 3 seed into the Region 8A tournament that begins Tuesday, Nov. 2. Belle Fourche hosts sixth-seeded Custer, 10-15, starting at 6 p.m.
“We kind of start from the beginning,” Schlichtemeier said when asked about the points of emphasis during practice sessions. “We go back and work on basics.”
Lead-Deadwood head coach Kim Hansen said the third game is how she wants her players to enter Friday’s practice session.
“We switched some things up, and they responded really well,” coach Hansen said.
Coach Hansen said the Golddiggers served quite poorly during the first two games.
“Hats off to them,” coach Hansen said in describing Belle Fourche. “They just weren’t making any mistakes, and we were.”
Lead-Deadwood (4-22) is seeded seventh going into a Region 8A tournament first-round match agains second-seeded Hill City (23-7).
“Watching film from tonight’s game will be a great example for these girls on how we can’t start slow,” coach Hansen said. “We’ve got to be all or nothing on Tuesday night.”
Statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills — Lead-Deadwood: Jayna Prince 3. Belle Fourche: Mataya Ward 13, Kaylin Garza 9, Adryana Hovland 8.
Digs — Lead-Deadwood: Prince 8. Belle Fourche: Chloe Crago 11, Mataya Ward 7, Allison Labrier 6.
Serving — Lead-Deadwood: Piper Rogers 8 for 8. Belle Fourche: Hovland 17 for 17 with 3 aces, Dylan Stedillie 12-13 with 3 aces.
Blocks — Lead-Deadwood: Tilli Katon 1, Rachel Janssen 1, Prince 1. Belle Fourche: none available.
Set assists — Lead-Deadwood: none available. Belle Fourche: McKenzie Lyons 13, Lily McCarty 11.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.