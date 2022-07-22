BELLE FOURCHE — Conversation, laughter and camaraderie filled the air at 102 Ninth Avenue, Tuesday morning, as Belle Fourche students and coaches painted the home of Randy and Kota Myers.
Neighbor Works Dakota Home Resources representative Paul Kuhn gave a briefing in which goals, expectations, and safety procedures were outlined. Participants then filled paint buckets and went to work on the outer walls and trim.
This week’s effort started Monday when members of the Broncs’ competitive cheer squad began painting the residence. Tuesday’s work included members and coaches of the football, volleyball, and cross-country squads.
The project was originally scheduled for June, but a severe hailstorm necessitated a delay. A $1,000 grant purchased paint, rollers, and other necessary equipment.
Kuhn writes grants for Neighbor Works, which receives a grant from the Neighbor Works America affiliate.
“They are a line item in the federal budget,” Kuhn said. “They distribute to over 200 Neighbor Works associations in the country in various ways.”
Neighbor Works personnel find potential worksites. Recipients who are physically and financially unable to paint their home have the best chance of qualifying.
An application is sent to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority. Once a request is approved, volunteers are sought and a date is set.
Kuhn then submits all receipts to for South Dakota Housing, who sends Neighbor Works a check.
The Myers home emerged as a potential candidate because Kuhn drove around town looking at properties. Randy Myers told a friend about the Neighbor Works program; that person called Kuhn to have their home painted next year.
Two factors determine which homes will receive attention in a given year: highest need and available time. “We do as much as we can with what we have,” Kuhn said.
Homeowner satisfaction with the work marks success for Kuhn, along with no volunteers being injured.
Work on a Belle Fourche home, owned by a widow, was performed last year. Kuhn recalled her husband served as a bus driver for the football team.
Then-football coach Scott Slotten addressed the team; support for this project was unanimous.
Kuhn has worked for Neighbor Works since 2015 and began writing grants three years ago. He has worked with several homes and said owners were ecstatic about the effort.
Neighbor Works recently finished a Whitewood home hosting a retired, disabled person living with her adult son. Work included painting and repair. “She was almost crying,” Kuhn said in recalling her reaction.
Home rehabilitation and down payment assistance are among the other services Neighbor Works provides.
Belle Fourche High School Activities Director Adam Nowowiejski said community service is only one of the aims of this endeavor.
“It’s just an opportunity for us to give back,” Nowowiejski said. “The community is what supports us; they support every single program with fundraisers and obviously coming out and supporting the kids.”
Nowowiejski said one of his goals was to establish a community service type of project so all activities could become involved.
“We were lucky to actually get this one in,” Nowowiejski said. He referenced the June delay and said things are incredibly busy in July.
“All the coaches and players were so supportive,” Nowowiejski added. “They were like, ‘We’re going to get it done.’”
This project was originally planned so all Belle Fourche activities programs had a chance to participate. Work lasted for only two days, which meant not every group was able to do so.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Randy Myers said in describing the volunteer efforts. “I just think it’s great what they do.”
Kuhn said interested individuals may call 605-578-1401 to volunteer or have their home painted.
