Belle Fourche shuts out Lead-Deadwood

Evan Vissia of Belle Fourche reaches first base in the opening frame as Lead-Deadwood infielder Brady Rantapaa awaits the throw. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s varsity high school baseball team defeated Lead-Deadwood 10-0 Wednesday evening at the Black Hills Roundup complex. Play ended after 4 ½ innings because of the 10-run rule.

“Our guys know that it doesn’t have to come right away: the runs,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. “We just have to keep having good at-bats, and eventually hits will start dropping.”

