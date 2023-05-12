By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s varsity high school baseball team defeated Lead-Deadwood 10-0 Wednesday evening at the Black Hills Roundup complex. Play ended after 4 ½ innings because of the 10-run rule.
“Our guys know that it doesn’t have to come right away: the runs,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. “We just have to keep having good at-bats, and eventually hits will start dropping.”
Aiden Voyles walked to lead off Belle Fourche’s half of the first inning. He advanced to third base and scored on an errant throw to put the Broncs up 1-0.
Belle Fourche’s lead grew to 2-0 when Brayden Carbajal lofted a sacrifice fly that scored Nolan Wahlfeldt.
Lead-Deadwood’s Ben Wichterman singled to start the Golddigger third but was not able to score.
Harvey Walding laced a double to score Evan Vissia and put Belle Fourche ahead 3-0 in the third. Walding scored on a Wahlfeldt double to make the score 4-0.
The Broncs loaded the bases with two outs in the third. Gavin Pearson scored to bring home Wahlfeldt and extend Belle Fourche’s edge to 5-0.
Ethan Hess’ single and Preston Lowery’s walk gave Lead-Deadwood two runners on base with two outs in the fourth. However, a strikeout ended the threat.
Belle Fourche sent 10 batters to the plate during a five-run fourth inning that made the score 10-0. Wahlfeldt’s two-run single led the way; Carbajal and Pearson also added RBI singles.
Ethan Finn singled with two outs in the Golddiggers’ fifth. A subsequent strikeout ended the game.
Wahlfeldt turned in a three-run, three-hit performance to pace the Belle Fourche offense. Carbajal earned the pitching win: his fourth of the high school season.
“I just was throwing good and didn’t have very many crazy pitches. Just throwing strikes, honestly,” Carbajal said in explaining his success.
Carbajal said he wanted to throw strikes, let the Golddiggers put the ball in play, and trust the Broncs’ defense.
From a pitching standpoint, Carbajal said he has started throwing strikes much more often this season than he did in 2022. He credited off-season work that included a couple of winter camps.
Carbajal also plays right field and said his goal is to keep the ball in front of him. Pitching goals included not hitting batters; he was able to achieve that on Wednesday.
Personal highlights for Carbajal include being able to hit the ball after initial struggles. He has most enjoyed the team’s energy and confidence during this season.
“It was definitely slower,” Carbajal said of that confidence and energy earlier in the sea son. “Once we started winning quite a few games and we did good, the energy just kept rising.”
Carbajal said he most looks forward to working hard this weekend and hopefully coming up with two victories.
Sam Kooima took the pitching loss for Lead-Deadwood, now 0-8. Finn, Hess, and Wichterman added one hit apiece.
“In the third and fourth, they were ready to go,” said Doran, whose hitters had to adjust from Kooima’s pitches to those of Jaxson Burleson. “They were just hitting it hard.”
Doran said Carbajal has excelled at pitching to contact, throwing strikes, and trusting the defense.
His efforts helped the Broncs improve to 10-3.
“I think we held our composure longer in the game,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Bob Nelson said in comparing this contest to last week’s 12-0 setback in Deadwood. “It (scoring) was more spread out, but we still had errors here and there.”
Nelson said the Golddiggers need to improve on offense. He added the defense has played well, and the pitching has not been too bad.
“We got ahead of the ball and stopped it before it got away from us,” Hess said in comparing tonight’s game to last week’s one against the Broncs. He added the team needs to work on its throws.
Hess is in his first varsity season after spending a partial 2022 season on the junior varsity.
The outfielder described his role as catching the ball, throwing it in as quickly as possible, and hitting the ball as hard as he can.
“This year, I feel like I’ve really fit in; I’ve worked on it,” Hess said of his time on the varsity. He added he is trying to be the best.
Hess knew before the season that he would be on the varsity. Preseason preparation included a lot of batting work to get ready for faster pitches and seeing different pitches.
“Having a really good batting average and getting good hits,” Hess said of his goals for this season. He added he has done well recently.
As for the rest of the season, Hess most looks forward to spending time with his teammates, having fun on the field, and making plays.
Belle Fourche runs: Nolan Wahlfeldt 3, Harvey Walding 2, Brayden Carbajal 1, Caden Thomsen 1, Evan Vissia 1, Anthony Budmayr 1, Aiden Voyles 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Carbajal 2, Wahlfeldt 2, Gavin Pearson 1, Walding 1, Thomsen 1, Vissia 1, Voyles 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Walding 1, Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Carbajal 4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts; Caeyn Howard 1 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Lead-Deadwood runs: none.
Lead-Deadwood singles: Ethan Hess 1, Ben Wichterman 1, Ethan Finn 1.
Lead-Deadwood pitching: Sam Kooima 1 inning, 1 run, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts; Jaxson Burleson 3 innings, 9 runs, 10 hits, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche travels to Platte-GeddesSaturday, and Lead-Deadwood ends the regular season when it hosts Douglas Wednesday.
