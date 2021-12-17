Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson continually looks toward future

BELLE FOURCHE — Sawyer Clarkson’s state A cross-country title in October did not spell the end of the Belle Fourche junior’s season.
Clarkson earned top-20 status in a pair of invitation-only events last month while looking a few years into the future.
He placed ninth (out of 193 athletes from seven states) in the Nike Cross Regional Heartland meet Nov. 14 in Sioux Falls. His 5,000-meter clocking was 15 minutes 21 seconds.
Clarkson then placed 20th at the Eastbay Cross Country Midwest Regional meet in Kenosha two weeks later. His time that day was 15 minutes 30 seconds; 150 runners left the starting line.
The chance to compete against the region’s best runners prompted Clarkson to enter those meets. “It’s my last two years, and I really want to see what I can do outside of the state of South Dakota,” he said.
Regional meets boast much larger fields than South Dakota races.
“This was really a big eye-opener for me and what it’s probably going to be like at the college stage,” Clarkson said. He added he also learned new race strategies.
Running has been part of Clarkson’s life since age 8, when he entered a community 5-kilometer event. He started cross country as a fifth-grader.
“It’s just really something I’ve always enjoyed,” Clarkson said of running’s meaning to him. “I’ve been able to turn it into something that I can perfect and really get good at.”
The young Clarkson watched varsity races while, true to form, looking toward the future.
“It was something that was really exciting to me,” Clarkson said. “I knew I had the potential to probably be one of those guys that was leading in front of the pack one day.”
Clarkson finished 14th at the state A meet in 2017 and improved to seventh in 2018 before emerging as champion in 2019.
That 2019 meet carried additional significance for Clarkson. Belle Fourche qualified a team for state for the first time since 1982.
“It kind of just opens up a whole other aspect to the meet,” Clarkson said in describing the team aspect. He added individual performances affect more than one person.
“Another really positive thing from it is that it really takes pressure off me when all my best friends get to come to the meet,” Clarkson said. “I get to race when them and hang out the days before the race.”
Clarkson described his 2019 title as the “I made it” moment.
He said he also had to prove himself for the next three years. “It really kind of pressured me and made me go out more motivated,” he added.
Clarkson sustained a broken ankle in the winter of 2020 while playing indoor soccer. Surgery, hardware in his ankle, and recovery were on the horizon.
The running aspect did not change much for him after the injury healed. Clarkson said the hard part was getting back into things, along with the physical therapy and getting the injured leg as strong as the other.
However, that experience proved beneficial for Clarkson.
“It showed me another aspect of training. You can really focus on your body and not just running,” he said.
Clarkson said the 2020 state A meet in Rapid City’s cold and snow was sort of scary. He recalled many people came out to see him win; Clarkson placed third and said it just was not his day.
“It made me realize there are a ton of other kids that are just as good as me,” Clarkson said of how the 2020 meet helped him prepare for 2021. “If I want to be better than them, I’m going to have to train really hard over that winter.”
The 2021 track season ended with Clarkson second in the state A boys’ 3,200-meter run and fourth in the 1,600 run. He increased his training levels that summer.
Clarkson reclaimed the state A boys’ cross-country title last fall. Belle Fourche placed fourth as a team: its best-ever state finish.
“It really means a lot for Belle Fourche, and our team kind of realizing where we can be,” Clarkson said. He added team members will continue their hard work.
Clarkson outlined two time goals he would like to accomplish before his high school career ends. They are a 3,200-meter run time of better than 9 minutes and possibly a state record, and a 5-kilometer time better than 14 minutes 40 seconds.
College is undecided for Clarkson, who said there are many places where he would like to run. He would like to go to the Mountain West region.
Keeping things in perspective is not very difficult for Clarkson. He said his current situation reminds him of his ninth-grade season when he won his first state title and received a lot of attention.
“I just have to keep understanding there are always people that are going for the position that I was in this cross-country season,” Clarkson said. “If I want to stay on top, it’s just going to be me training at the top.”
