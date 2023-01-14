1. Longbrake.jpg

Lane Longbrake, a senior at Belle Fourche High School, along with his family, Jerrod and Hallie Lutter, Riggin and Addy Lutter, and coaches, Mike Ryan and Joshua Schleusner, watch as Longbrake signs his letter-of-intent to pole vault at Black Hills State University beginning this fall. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

BELLE FOURCHE — Lane Longbrake, from Belle Fourche High School signed his letter-of-intent to continue his pole vaulting career at the college level, signing with Black Hills State University Wednesday, at the high school.

“I chose Black Hills State because it is close to home, and they have a really friendly environment, and I would have the opportunity to continue pole vaulting,” said Longbrake.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.