Lane Longbrake, a senior at Belle Fourche High School, along with his family, Jerrod and Hallie Lutter, Riggin and Addy Lutter, and coaches, Mike Ryan and Joshua Schleusner, watch as Longbrake signs his letter-of-intent to pole vault at Black Hills State University beginning this fall. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
BELLE FOURCHE — Lane Longbrake, from Belle Fourche High School signed his letter-of-intent to continue his pole vaulting career at the college level, signing with Black Hills State University Wednesday, at the high school.
“I chose Black Hills State because it is close to home, and they have a really friendly environment, and I would have the opportunity to continue pole vaulting,” said Longbrake.
Longbrake said he has chosen a career path that includes either a major in criminology or exercise science.
He had considered three other schools, Dakota State University, University of Sioux Falls, and South Dakota State University, but he said choosing BHSU was a pretty easy choice.
Longbrake thanked his current and former coaches for helping him since starting his sophomore year.
“I would like to give a big thanks to former coach Bill Abell for introducing me to this very technical sport and Coach Slice (Joshua Schleusner) for everything he has done, and my pole vault coach, Mike Ryan, for putting in his time to develop me through the years.”
Abell, former Bronc track coach, said he asked Lane to try vaulting.
“Lane was wrestling for me when I saw his crazy body control and strength. He is a deceptively smart young man also with decent speed so I asked if he would be willing to try vaulting,” said Abell. “My only regret is that we weren’t able to get him started early. I am certain he will do great things at BHSU.”
Joshua Schleusner, the new track and field coach for Belle Fourche said Longbrake is dedicated.
“Lane is one of our more dedicated athletes, he has put in a lot of extra time in the off season, and has worked hard to perfect his crafting and has brought a big spark to our vaulting faction,” said Schleusner. “He is real coachable and we look for big things from him this year,” said Schleusner.
Coach Mike Ryan said he was super excited to get this season rolling and crack some new potential and new boundaries, and he looks forward to Lanes’ future endeavors at a school close enough that he can go watch.
Longbrake shared one of his goals for this season is to break the school record of 13 feet nine inches set in 1987 by Lester Penning. “It is a goal to get that record and beat it, and I will work at it this season.”
Along with track, Longbrake participates in extra-curricular activity at Belle Fourche High School, including: two years of Youth Leadership Team (YLT), Chairperson for Community and School Involvement, and student administrative assistant to the athletic director.
