Belle Fourche’s Anthony Staley named the 2021 Class 11A Kicker of the Year

BELLE FOURCHE — Anthony Staley, of Belle Fourche High School, was recently named the 2021 Class 11A Kicker of the Year, presented by DigitalZSports. Staley was also awarded the Belle Fourche High School Broncs 2021 Special Teams Player of the Year award. Staley made 16 of 17 extra points, and he made three out of four field goals, his longest field goal being 32 yards. Pictured are Staley, left, and Broncs assistant football coach Anthony Bradley.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.