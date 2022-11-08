Belle Fourche reviews championship XC season

The Belle Fourche boys’ cross country team earned its first-ever state Class A team championship during the recent season. Pictured are, from the left: assistant coach Matthew Wattier, assistant coach Brody Benson, Sern Weishaar, Lennon Clarkson, Sawyer Clarkson, Lane Krautschun, Aiden Voyles, Harley Rivera, and head coach Jeremy Elsom.
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche cross country fans will, first and foremost, recall the 2022 season as the time the Broncs won their first-ever state Class A team championship.
Sawyer Clarkson claimed his third state A individual title for the Broncs, with teammate Lane Krautschun placing second. Aiden Voyles (17th place), Lennon Clarkson (22nd), Harley Rivera (29th), and Sern Weishaar (45th) also helped Belle Fourche score 38 points for the top spot.
Two girls’ runners also represented Belle Fourche at state. Ava Allen finished 50th, and Misty Drieling picked up 59th place.
“This season highlighted all the work these athletes have been putting in the past several years,” Belle Fourche head coach Jeremy Elsom said. He added they worked hard during many summers, regular seasons, winters, and track seasons.
Krautschun transferred from Bison, where he had earned the state B individual title in 2021. Elsom said Krautschun’s presence had a really positive impact on the team.
“Having Lane (Krautschun) join us pushed the team from very competitive into a category we had not experienced before,” Elsom said.
Clarkson and Krautschun consistently placed first and second in several meets this season. “That drove the other team members to push their performances both during meets and during workouts,” Elsom said.
The Bronc boys won the Black Hills Conference and Region 5A team titles to set the stage for state. Belle Fourche finished sixth in the girls’ division at conference, and fourth at the region meet.
Elsom said team members displayed a growing sense of confidence as the season progressed. He added everyone consistently improved their times.
Lennon Clarkson, Weishaar, and Rivera showed big improvements in their race times, according to Elsom.
Sawyer Clarkson, Nic Lambert, Dustin Kolb, Alanah Pomrenke, and Ayseluna Hockenbary represented the senior class this season.
“They make up the backbone of the program, having been with us the longest,” Elsom said. “They are the examples the younger athletes look up to.”
Elsom sees a bright future for the Broncs’ program.
He said the boys’ team has some depth to hopefully continue the momentum it is seeing.
“On the girls’ side, we are seeing an increased number of promising young ladies,” Elsom said. “Hopefully, we can begin to see even more success than we already have.”
