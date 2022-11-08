Belle Fourche reviews championship XC season

The Belle Fourche boys’ cross country team earned its first-ever state Class A team championship during the recent season. Pictured are, from the left: assistant coach Matthew Wattier, assistant coach Brody Benson, Sern Weishaar, Lennon Clarkson, Sawyer Clarkson, Lane Krautschun, Aiden Voyles, Harley Rivera, and head coach Jeremy Elsom.

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche cross country fans will, first and foremost, recall the 2022 season as the time the Broncs won their first-ever state Class A team championship.

Sawyer Clarkson claimed his third state A individual title for the Broncs, with teammate Lane Krautschun placing second. Aiden Voyles (17th place), Lennon Clarkson (22nd), Harley Rivera (29th), and Sern Weishaar (45th) also helped Belle Fourche score 38 points for the top spot.

