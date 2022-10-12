Belle Fourche rallies to edge Spearfish

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche overcame a two-game deficit to defeat Spearfish three games to two in a varsity volleyball match played Tuesday night at Edwin Petranek Armory.
The visiting Spartans won the first two games 25-20 and 25-23. Belle Fourche won the next two games by identical 25-21 scores to force a decisive fifth game, which the Broncs won 15-8 to secure the match victory.
“We need to just take care of one ball at a time,” Broncs’ head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said of the team mindset between the second and third games. “So we just kind of stepped back a little bit, just trying to get focused.”
Spearfish clinched the first game on Kali Reiners’ serving ace. The Spartans won the second game when Jozie Dana recorded an attacking kill.
“They were just playing aggressive volleyball,” Schlichtemeier said in describing Spearfish’s play in the first two games. “They were serving aggressive, and they were getting some really nice swings on the ball.”
“We worried about our side,” Spearfish head coach Shelbie Richards said of the Spartans’ first two games. “We weren’t worried about their side.”
Belle Fourche scored the final three points to win the third game. An attacking kill by Mataya Ward ended the fourth game for the Broncs, who used a five-point run to extend a 10-8 edge in the fifth game and win the match.
Richards said Spearfish shut down Ward but could not make the adjustments to neutralize Grace Clooten. She added the Spartans are a young team and will learn from this match.
“What was hugely important tonight is, all of the girls that were on or off the court played their role and did what they were supposed to be doing,” Schlichtemeier said.
The fifth game of a match is psychological, according to Schlichtemeier. She said the Broncs wanted to make sure they kept swinging at the ball and cared for one ball at a time.
Belle Fourche (20-6) has won 10 of its last 11 matches. Schlichtemeier said the players are working hard, wanting to get better, and performing as a team.
Adryana Hovland was one of eight Broncs honored during Senior Night festivities. She said the team rallied from the early deficit by continuing to play with confidence and not getting down on itself.
Hovland said Spearfish was outhitting Belle Fourche in the first two games, so the Broncs had to play more defense than offense.
“We kept digging balls really well and passing them really well,” Hovland said of the Broncs in the final three games against Spearfish. “We got a lot more hits off that.”
Hovland said team members hyped each other up before the fifth game.
Communication received credit from Hovland for the team’s recent success. “When we’re on the court, we really need to talk to each other rather than just play silent and expect them to get the ball,” she said.
Hovland said passing and defense have excelled for Belle Fourche, and that increases the number of attacking kills. She added passing has also shown quite a bit of improvement.
“I’m just very proud of my team right now,” Hovland said. She added the Broncs overcame a lot on Tuesday.
Hovland said a good attitude is expected of her, along with knowing what she is going to do. She added she makes sure everyone is communicating.
Spearfish (8-15) saw its five-match winning streak come to an end. The Spartans will visit Hot Springs on Oct. 18.
“We just have to go back to knowing and trusting that we can win,” Richards said. “They know how to earn points, and we just waited for them (Belle Fourche) to make mistakes.”
Belle Fourche is scheduled to visit Red Cloud on Thursday, Oct. 13.
