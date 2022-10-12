Belle Fourche rallies to edge Spearfish

Sloan Young of Belle Fourche sets up a block against Spearfish’s Brylee Grubb. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche overcame a two-game deficit to defeat Spearfish three games to two in a varsity volleyball match played Tuesday night at Edwin Petranek Armory.

The visiting Spartans won the first two games 25-20 and 25-23. Belle Fourche won the next two games by identical 25-21 scores to force a decisive fifth game, which the Broncs won 15-8 to secure the match victory.

