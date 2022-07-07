Belle Fourche Post 32 drops 2 to Gillette

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32 came up short in two varsity Legion baseball games against the Gillette Rustlers, Wednesday, at the Black Hills Roundup sports complex.
Post 32 fell in the first game 7-6 and dropped the nightcap 12-9 in eight innings.
“Mistakes in crucial situations: that was the difference,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said.
“We’ve gotten to the point where we play the majority of the game pretty clean. But we’ve got to fix those crucial mistakes in crucial situations,” Doran added.
Game 1
Gillette grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Jaxon Nuzum scored on a PJ Hatzenbuhler single. Belle Fourche tied the score 1-1 in its half of the second as Ryker Audiss reached base on an error, allowing Sean Wahlfeldt to come home.
The Rustlers claimed a 2-1, third-inning lead as Nuzum reached on an error to score Bevan Evenson. Belle Fourche forged a 2-2 tie in the third as Tegan Fredricksen scored on a Brayden Carbajal single.
Gillette gained the upper hand, 3-2, in the fourth when Colter Percifield dashed home on a wild pitch.
A four-run fifth inning allowed the Rustlers to open a 7-2 advantage. Scoring occured on Kobe Craig’s RBI single, a wild pitch, and two bases-loaded walks.
Belle Fourche loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Carbajal reached on a fielder’s choice to plate Harvey Walding and bring Post 32 within 7-3.
Sean Wahlfeldt followed with a single that scored Nolan Wahlfeldt and brought Belle Fourche within 7-4 in the fifth. Audiss’ double plated Sean Wahlfeldt and made the score 7-5.
Aiden Voyles reached base on a failed fielder’s choice as the fifth frame continued. Dalton Davis scored on the play as Belle Fourche sliced the margin to 7-6.
Davis singled to lead off the seventh inning for Post 32 and reached third base, but Belle Fourche could not score the tying run.
Sean Wahlfeldt scored two runs and added a hit to pace the Belle Fourche offense. He also took the pitching loss.
Ross Allsman claimed the pitching win for Gillette. Percifield scored two runs; Craig and Hatzenbuhler laced two hits apiece.
Belle Fourche runs: Sean Wahlfeldt 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Dalton Davis 1, Harvey Walding 1, Tegan Fredricksen 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Brayden Carbajal 2, Evan Vissia 1, JT Hahne 1, S. Wahlfeldt 1, Davis 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Ryker Audiss 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: S. Wahlfeldt 4 2/3 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 8 walks, 2 strikeouts; Gabe Heck 1/3 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 walks, 1 strikeout; Walding 2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Game 2
Gillette led 1-0 in the first inning when Keyton Kilian scored on Jaxon Nuzum’s double.
Belle Fourche responded with a three-run second inning for a 3-1 lead. Sean Wahlfeldt’s two-run double scored Brayden Carbajal and Dalton Davis to lead the way.
A third-inning run extended Post 32’s advantage to 4-1 as Ryker Audiss singled to plate Davis.
Gillette used a three-run fourth inning to forge a 4-4 tie. Ross Allsman, Mason Kuhbacher, and Bevan Evenson delivered run-scoring singles.
Belle Fourche gained the upper hand, at 5-4, in the fourth frame. Harvey Walding dashed home on a wild pitch.
A three-run fifth inning propelled Gillette to a 7-5 lead.
Gillette loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh. Belle Fourche used a fielder’s choice, pop out, and strikeout to end the threat and keep the score at 7-5.
Audiss laced a one-out double in the seventh to plate Tegan Fredricksen and bring Post 32 within 7-6. Gabe Heck singled with two outs to score Audiss and help Belle Fourche forge a 7-7 tie to force extra innings.
“It was just our pitchers executing in that situation. Our defense was stellar behind it,” Doran said in describing Belle Fourche’s seventh-inning rally.
Gillette loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth frame. A hit batter brought home one run, with a wild pitch scoring another to put the Rustlers ahead 9-7.
Jarrett Black reached base on a fielding error. Three runs scored on a subsequent throwing error as Gillette went ahead 12-7.
Fredricksen singled to score Darian Pesicka in the eighth and bring Belle Fourche within 12-8. Audiss’ single plated Nolan Wahlfeldt and made the score 12-9, but Post 32 got no closer.
Belle Fourche received two runs and one hit from Davis, with Audiss scoring one run to go with four hits. Fredricksen took the pitching loss.
PJ Hatzenbuhler notched the pitching win for Gillette in a five-inning stint that featured 11 strikeouts. Allsman’s efforts at the plate included three runs and two hits.
Belle Fourche runs: Dalton Davis 2, Harvey Walding 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Brayden Carbajal 1, Sean Wahlfeldt 1, Ryker Audiss 1, Tegan Fredricksen 1, Darian Pesicka 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Audiss 3, Gabe Heck 2, Walding 2, Evan Vissia 1, Carbajal 1, Davis 1, Fredricksen 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: S. Wahlfeldt 1, N. Wahlfeldt 1, Audiss 1, Carbajal 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Davis 4+ innings (pitched to 1 batter in 5th inning), 5 runs, 7 hits, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts; Carbajal 3 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts; Fredricksen 1 inning, 5 runs, 0 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts.
Doran said Belle Fourche has had a difficult summer because its goal is to schedule tough competition.
“We’re trying to challenge our players and get them to play at a high level,” Doran said.
Belle Fourche (2-16) is scheduled to face Spearfish in a best-of-three series next week. Post 32 hosts the first game on July 12, with the second game July 13 in Spearfish. A third game would follow the first July 13 contest if needed.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.