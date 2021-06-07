Belle Fourche places 5th at Tellinghuisen event

SPEARFISH — Belle Fourche Post 32’s varsity Legion baseball team used a 16-run fourth inning Sunday afternoon to defeat Newcastle 17-4 in the fifth-place game of the Tellinghuisen tournament, played at Black Hills Energy Stadium. Play ended because of the 12-run tournament rule.
“They did a great job of waiting for their pitch. That’s been something, especially in this tournament, that we did a great job of,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said.
Belle Fourche gained the upper hand in the first frame. Blake Vissia’s groundout plated Dalton Davis and put Post 32 ahead 1-0.
Newcastle used two hits and two walks as part of a four-run fourth inning. Matthew Drake’s bases-loaded walk scored Kaiden Blakeman to put Newcastle ahead 4-1.
Eighteen batters came to the plate for Belle Fourche in the bottom of the fourth. They collected eight hits and five walks while taking advantage of four Newcastle errors.
Anthony Budmayr’s double scored Blake Vissia as Belle Fourche cut the margin to 4-2. JT Hahne reached base on a failed fielder’s choice; Darian Pesicka sprinted home to make the score 4-3. Budmayr came home on a Nolan Wahlfeldt walk as Belle Fourche forged a 4-4 tie.
Five straight batters then reached for Post 32 before the first out was made. The next six hitters reached base, with Gage Kracht’s three-run double ending the game. Nolan Wahlfeldt, Davis, and Gabe Heck scored.
Davis scored three runs and added one hit for Belle Fourche, now 5-9. Heck scored two runs, added three hits, and notched the pitching win.
Neil Whitney took the pitching loss for Newcastle. Blakeman scored one run and added one hit.
Belle Fourche played two games on Saturday, falling 11-9 to Wheatland and 9-2 to Spearfish.
Post 32 finished 2-2 for the weekend in the seven-team tournament.
In the Wheatland game, Belle Fourche used a six-run second inning for a 6-1 lead. Blake Vissia laced a three-run double, with Sean Wahlfeldt adding a two-run single and Gage Kracht contributing a run-scoring single.
Post 32 used a two-run fourth inning for an 8-1 edge. Wheatland responded with 10 runs in the fifth for an 11-8 lead, which enabled the team to withstand Belle Fourche’s single run in the sixth.
Gabe Heck scored two runs and three hits for Belle Fourche; Kracht added one run and three hits. Sean Wahlfeldt was tagged with the pitching loss.
Belle Fourche trailed 9-0 after four innings against Spearfish before getting on the scoreboard in the fifth. Tatin Yackley scored on a wild pitch, and Heck scored on the back end of a double steal.
Heck turned in a one-run, one-hit effort to pace the Belle Fourche offense. Cody Rakow took the pitching loss.
Post 32 will play in Gillette on Tuesday and compete at the Jim Scull Tournament, Wednesday, in Rapid City.
