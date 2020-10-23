Belle Fourche outlasts Lead-Deadwood

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche edged Lead-Deadwood three games to two in a varsity volleyball match played Friday night at Edwin Petranek Armory in Belle Fourche.
The home standing Broncs won the first game 25-20, with Lead-Deadwood winning the second game 25-18 and the third game 25-23. Belle Fourche claimed the fourth game 25-17 and the decisive fifth game 15-7.
"Maybe a little bit farther in the match, they had some success with some things, and it boosted their confidence a little bit," Broncs' head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. She added Belle Fourche was able to get more balls to touch the floor than Lead-Deadwood did in the final two games.
Golddiggers' assistant coach Brooke Kappen said the players started getting down on themselves a bit in the fifth game. She added that begins to affect passing, hitting, setting and serving.
Statistical leaders follow.
Serving — BF: Amity Middleton 20-22 with 4 aces, McKenzie Lyons 14-15 with 3 aces. L-D: Taya Burleson 8 aces.
Digs — BF: Katie Mailloux 21, Lyons 10. L-D: Madi Rystrom 18, Allison Mollman 13.
Attacking kills — BF: Kaylin Garza 13, Middleton 8, Dylan Stedillie 6. L-D: Jayna Prince 15, Mollman 9.
Total blocks — BF: Garza 4 (2 solo and 2 assist), Kylee Crago 3 (3 assist). L-D: Prince 4.
Set assists — BF: Lyons 27. L-D: Kailee Bertrand 21.
See Monday's Black Hills Pioneer for more.
