Belle Fourche Legion baseball teams grow during 2020 season

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Legion baseball coach Randy Doran said the teams (varsity and junior) displayed a lot of growth during the recently-concluded 2020 campaign.
“The team that showed up playing the last game of the season was much improved, much more polished than that playing the first game of the season,” Doran said.
Pitching posed the top concern going into the season, according to Doran. He attributed that to a shortened preseason and being a first-year coach.
Learning who would comprise the starting rotation was a work in progress throughout the campaign, he said.
Doran cited the players’ willingness to work and improve as a strong suit for the young team. He said many players made huge strides, with assistant coaches Ryan Stedillie and Lorenzio Tobar doing a lot of work with them.
All but one player on Belle Fourche’s opening-day roster was aged 14-17.
That work ethic also marked the team’s evolution throughout the season. “We were trying to figure out what we had, see where we’re at, and see what we need to do to get where we have to be for 2021,” Doran said.
COVID-19 forced postponement of the season opener until June 2: roughly two weeks later than usual. Doran said the team adjusted really well to that situation.
“Just to be able to have a bit of normalcy playing baseball,” Doran said in describing the team mood at that time.
Belle Fourche dropped a 16-1 decision to Sturgis in its season opener. The campaign ended with a 10-0 loss to the Miles City Outlaws.
Doran’s season highlights included Blake Vissia pitching a complete-game, 6-2 win over Newcastle. The coach also said left fielder Gage Kracht made several excellent plays that provided a real morale boost.
Belle Fourche defeated Cheyenne at a Sturgis tournament for its first win of the campaign. That was the first of two games Post 32 won over the weekend.
Another highlight for Doran included the junior varsity team defeating the Rapid City Bullets at a Rapid City tournament.
Belle Fourche’s varsity finished 4-15 on the season. The junior team ended with a 5-15 won-lost record.
The efforts of Dalton Davis and Nolan Wahlfeldt stand out for Doran this season. Davis played outfielder and pitcher positions; Wahlfeldt played in the infield and pitching.
“He did a good job of throwing strikes and forcing hitters to make weak contact,” Doran said in describing Davis’ pitching efforts.
As for Wahlfeldt, Doran said, “He showed some good things, especially with not being intimidated.”
So what does the future hold?
“I see a team that has the potential to do some really great things in class B next year and in the years following,” Doran said. He added a number of 15-year-old players started on the varsity squad this year.
Belle Fourche’s Majors’ Little League team enjoyed a lot of success in 2020, according to Doran. He envisions some of those players should be able to move up next year.
Doran thanked the coaching staff for its collective efforts.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.