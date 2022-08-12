Belle Fourche JV place fifth at state Class B tourney

Belle Fourche Post 32’s pitcher Nolan Wahlfeldt releases a first-inning pitch during the Region B American Legion Tournament, July 27, in Belle Fourche. The Post 32 JV team finished fifth at the state B tournament, Aug. 4-6, in Clark.  Wahlfeldt won the “Big Stick Award” for boasting the tournament’s best batting average for a minimum of eight at-bats. He had six hits in 10 official at-bats for a .600 average. Pioneer file photo

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s junior varsity Legion baseball team forged a 2-1 record and placed fifth at the State Class B tournament in Clark last weekend.

Post 32 dropped a 10-3 decision to Groton in the first game. Belle Fourche topped Hamlin 10-3 and defeated Winner-Colome 4-1 to end play.

