Belle Fourche JV place fifth at state Class B tourney

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s junior varsity Legion baseball team forged a 2-1 record and placed fifth at the State Class B tournament in Clark last weekend.
Post 32 dropped a 10-3 decision to Groton in the first game. Belle Fourche topped Hamlin 10-3 and defeated Winner-Colome 4-1 to end play.
Nolan Wahlfeldt of Belle Fourche earned the “Big Stick Award” for boasting the tournament’s best batting average for a minimum of eight at-bats. He had six hits in 10 official at-bats for a .600 average.
“It’s always tough when you lose a first game to come back for the second or third one,” Belle Fourche head coach Ryan Doran said. “Our guys rose to the occasion, and they were ready to not let the first game define who they were.”
Groton 10, Belle Fourche 3
Groton plated single runs in the first, third and fourth innings for a 3-0 lead.
A six-run fifth frame extended Groton’s advantage to 9-0. Belle Fourche scored in its half of the fifth to trim the margin to 9-1.
Belle Fourche outscored Groton 2-1 in the sixth frame for the final score.
Nolan Wahlfeldt and Harvey Walding each scored a run and added two hits for Belle Fourche. Wahlfeldt took the pitching loss.
Dillon Ablan claimed the pitching win for Groton. Ryan Groeblinghoff scored three runs and added two hits.
Doran said Ablan filled up the strike zone for Groton. He added everything Belle Fourche hit found its way into Groton’s gloves.
Belle Fourche runs: Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Caden Thomsen 1, Harvey Walding 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Walding 2, JT Hahne 1, Brayden Carbajal 1, Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Gavin Pearson 1, Caden Thomsen 1, JT Hahne 1, Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Wahlfeldt 4 2/3 innings, 9 runs, 6 hits, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts; Trig Thomsen 1 inning, 1 run, 2 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Carsyn Hahne 1 1/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche 10, Hamlin 3
A four-run second inning staked Belle Fourche to an early lead that stood up the rest of the way.
Hamlin scored once in the second frame and twice in the third in cutting the margin to 4-3.
Post 32 added two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh for the final margin.
Gavin Pearson and Cayen Howard each scored two runs and added three hits to pace Belle Fourche. Brayden Carbajal earned the pitching win.
Watson Grantham took the pitching loss for Hamlin. Gavin Maag, Sam Gigov, and Grantham each scored a run and added a hit.
Belle Fourche runs: Gavin Pearson 2, Caden Thomsen 2, Brayden Carbajal 2, Harvey Walding 2, Cayen Howard 2.
Belle Fourche singles: Howard 3, Pearson 2, JT Hahne 1, Carbajal 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Nolan Wahlfeldt 3, Caden Thomsen 1, Pearson 1, Walding 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Carbajal 7 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche 4, Winner-Colome 1
A three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning enabled Belle Fourche to break a 1-1 tie.
Winner-Colome scored in the top of the first for the early lead. Belle Fourche tied matters in the fourth.
Caden Thomsen turned in a two-run, one-hit effort to pace the Post 32 offense. Aiden Voyles notched the pitching win.
Ryder Halligan took the pitching loss for Winner-Colome. Zach Olson scored the lone run and added a hit.
Belle Fourche runs: Caden Thomsen 2, Aiden Voyles 1, JT Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Cayen Howard 1, Caden Thomsen 1, JT Hahne 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Voyles 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Voyles 7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Doran agreed pitching and defense were the biggest keys in the final two games. He said pitchers do not feel all alone if they are confidence in the defense.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.