Belle Fourche JV Legion qualifies for state

Belle Fourche’s junior varsity Legion baseball team has qualified for this week’s state B tournament in Clark. Members are, back row from the left: Raif Parmeter, head coach Ryan Doran, Brady Meemken, Aiden Voyles, Caden Thomsen, Brayden Carbajal, JT Hahne, Trig Thomsen, assistant coach Randy Doran, Nolan Wahlfeldt; front row from the left: Graham VanderBoom, Carsyn Hahne, Harvey Walding, Urijah Hamilton, Darian Pesicka, Caeyn Howard, and Gavin Pearson. Photo courtesy Randy Doran

BELLE FOURCHE —  Belle Fourche Post 32’s junior varsity Legion baseball team will compete in the state B tournament set for Aug. 5-7 in Clark.

Post 32 placed second at the class B West Regional to qualify for state. Belle Fourche fell 3-1 to Winner, outslugged Stanley County 16-6, and shut out Martin 15-0 to finish 2-1 for the weekend.

