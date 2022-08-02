Belle Fourche JV Legion qualifies for state

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32’s junior varsity Legion baseball team will compete in the state B tournament set for Aug. 5-7 in Clark.
Post 32 placed second at the class B West Regional to qualify for state. Belle Fourche fell 3-1 to Winner, outslugged Stanley County 16-6, and shut out Martin 15-0 to finish 2-1 for the weekend.
“We were able to do that through really good pitching and good hitting on elimination day,” Belle Fourche head coach Ryan Doran said. He added qualifying for state was a team goal from the start of the season.
Belle Fourche will open state play against Groton at 3 p.m., Aug. 5.
Winner plated two runs in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead.
JT Hahne hit a solo home run in the fourth frame as Post 32 cut the margin to 2-1. A fifth-inning run restored a two-run (3-1) lead for Winner, and that was the final.
Hahne added three hits for Belle Fourche, with Brayden Carbajal adding two hits. Nolan Wahlfeldt took the pitching loss despite collecting 11 strikeouts.
“Things didn’t happen they way we needed to, to pull out the victory,” Doran said. He added that Wahlfeldt and his teammates gave their best efforts.
Belle Fourche runs: JT Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Brayden Carbajal 2, Hahne 2, Harvey Walding 1, Caeyn Howard 1.
Belle Fourche home runs: Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Nolan Wahlfeldt 6 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche vs. Stanley County
Play ended in the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Belle Fourche scored four runs in the first inning and one in the third for a 5-0 lead. Stanley County tallied a fourth-inning run, but Post 32 responded with four runs in its half of the fourth for a 9-1 advantage.
Stanley County outscored Belle Fourche 5-3 in the fifth inning. Post 32, however, still held a 12-6 lead.
Belle Fourche plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game with that 16-6 score.
Aiden Voyles scored four runs, added two hits, and stole eight bases for Belle Fourche. Brayden Carbajal earned the pitching win.
“Our bats really came to play,” Doran said.
Belle Fourche runs: Aiden Voyles 4, Harvey Walding 3, Nolan Wahlfeldt 2, Brayden Carbajal 2, Darian Pesicka 2, JT Hahne 1, Gavin Pearson 1, Trig Thomsen 1.
Belle Fourche singles: N. Wahlfeldt 2, Voyles 2, Caeyn Howard 1, Walding 1, Pearson 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Pesicka 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Carbajal 5 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts; Pesicka 1 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts.
The 10-run rule ended play after five innings.
Post 32 tallied four runs in the first frame, two in the second, four in the fourth, and five in the fifth. Belle Fourche outhit Martin by a 15-2 margin.
Aiden Voyles, Nolan Wahlfeldt, JT Hahne, and Brayden Carbajal each scored three runs for Belle Fourche and combined for eight hits. Voyles notched the pitching win.
“Not only were our bats ready to go, but our fielding was good too,” Doran said.
Belle Fourche runs: Brayden Carbajal 3, JT Hahne 3, Nolan Wahlfeldt 3, Aiden Voyles 3, Caeyn Howard 2, Gavin Pearson 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Harvey Walding 3, Hahne 2, Carbajal 2, Howard 2, Darian Pesicka 1, Wahlfeldt 1, Pearson 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Voyles 1.
Belle Fourche triples: Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche home runs: Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Voyles 5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts.
