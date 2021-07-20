Belle Fourche JV baseball team makes state tourney

NORTHVILLE — Belle Fourche’s junior varsity Legion baseball team has earned a berth in the upcoming state tournament.
Post 32 earned fourth-place honors at the class B Northern Junior Regional that ended Saturday. Five teams competed, with the top four advancing to state.
Belle Fourche finished 1-2 for the tournament to capture that fourth seed. Post 32 fell 15-1 to Redfield, defeated Warner-Ipswich-Northwestern (WIN) 13-9, and dropped a 12-2 decision to Groton.
“The most important thing was, the team was able to respond well to adversity,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said in describing the team’s weekend performance.
Doran said the team was already short one player going into the tournament, and a second player became ill the previous night.
That state berth is special for the players and program, according to Doran. He said a Belle Fourche Legion baseball program has not reached state since sometime around 2010.
“Going into the season, that was kind of one thing we talked about with this 16-and-under group,” Doran said in describing the state berth. “It’s a special group with some really talented athletes.”
Doran said a state berth seems rather distant until it is accomplished. He added the players were ecstatic following the victory over WIN.
Redfield 15, Belle 1
Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Redfield scored three runs in the first frame, three in the second, two in the third, and five in the fourth for a 13-0 advantage.
Belle Fourche got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning. Anthony Budmayr’s RBI hit scored Evan Vissia to make the score 13-1.
Redfield scored twice in the fifth frame to account for the final margin.
Vissia turned in a one-run, one-hit effort to pace the Belle Fourche offense.
Belle Fourche runs: Evan Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche singles: JT Hahne 1, Anthony Budmayr 1,
Belle Fourche triples: E. Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Budmayr 1 1/3 innings, 6 runs, 2 hits, 3 walks, 1 strikeout; Harvey Walding 3 2/3 innings, 9 runs, 7 hits, 4 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Belle 13, WIN 9
Post 32 led 4-1 in the first frame. WIN scored twice in the third and three times in the fourth for a 6-4 advantage.
Pitcher Gabe Heck forced the final out of the fourth inning as WIN left two runners on base.
“They really rallied behind each other, and we were able to score four runs in the top of the fifth,” Doran said. Sean Wahlfeldt’s two-run single gave Belle Fourche an 8-6 edge.
WIN responded with one run in the fifth and cut the margin to 8-7. Each team added a sixth-inning run, with Post 32 staying ahead 9-8.
A four-run seventh frame propelled Belle Fourche to a 13-8 lead. Anthony Budmayr and JT Hahne each delivered a two-run hit to lead the charge.
WIN, trailing 13-9, loaded the bases with one out in the seventh. Belle Fourche turned a double play (shortstop Dalton Davis to second baseman Budmayr to first baseman Hahne) to end the game.
Nolan Wahlfeldt pitched the first 3 2/3 innings four Belle Fourche. Heck worked the final 1 1/3 innings and got the win, with Sean Wahlfeldt pitching the final two innings.
“The rest of the guys that were getting on base were able to get ahead in counts and force a lot of walks,” Doran said. He added the team did well at stealing bases.
Groton 12, Belle 2
Play ended in the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Belle Fourche grabbed a 1-0, first-inning lead. Groton responded with two runs in the second frame, one in the third, and two in the fourth for a 5-1 advantage.
Post 32 added a sixth-inning run and stayed with 5-2. A seven-run sixth inning enabled Groton to secure the win.
Gabe Heck and Anthony Budmayr each scored one run and added one hit for the Belle Fourche offense.
Belle Fourche runs: Sean Wahlfeldt 2, Gabe Heck 1, Anthony Budmayr 1.
Belle Fourche singles: S. Wahlfeldt 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Budmayr 1.
Belle Fourche triples: Heck 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Dalton Davis 3 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; Darian Pesicka 2 innings, 5 runs, 0 hits, 4 walks, 1 strikeout; JT Hahne 2/3 inning, 4 runs, 4 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Redfield will host the eight-team state tournament Aug. 6-8. Belle Fourche will square off against Elk Point-Jefferson in its opener at 10 a.m., Aug. 6. Teams winning their opening games advance to the championship bracket, with losers going to the consolation round. Each team is guaranteed two games in a setup similar to the state basketball tournaments.
