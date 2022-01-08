Belle Fourche hosts Spartans and Cavs in wrestling triangular

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche High School hosted Spearfish and St. Thomas More in a high school wrestling triangular Thursday evening in Belle Fourche.
Spearfish finished 2-0 by defeating Belle Fourche 47-30 and St. Thomas More 77-6. Belle Fourche downed St. Thomas More 69-6 to even its record at 1-1.
Match-by-match results of the Spearfish and Belle Fourche matches follow.
Spearfish 47, Belle Fourche 30
John Jeffery, Mason Schmitz, Parker Graveman, Clayton Donovan, Landon Citrowske, and Mason Schlup earned pins for Spearfish.
Two Belle Fourche wrestlers won via pin. They were Thomas McCoy and Cade Bickerdyke.
106 pounds: Logan Tyndall (Belle Fourche) defeated Payton Storbeck (Spearfish) 7-0.
113: D’Angelo Garduna (Belle Fourche) defeated Dago Rodriguez (Spearfish) 8-4.
120: John Jeffery (Spearfish) pinned Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) in 35 seconds.
126: Mason Schmitz (Spearfish) pinned Soren Kopp (Belle Fourche) in 11 seconds.
132: Parker Graveman (Spearfish) pinned Zach Tonsager (Belle Fourche) in 1 minute 6 seconds.
138: Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) pinned Korben Harris (Spearfish) in 1 minute 31 seconds.
145: Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) defeated Owyn Schreder (Belle Fourche) 17-2.
152: Quinten Carlson (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
160: Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) pinned Andy Tonsager (Belle Fourche) in 1 minute 43 seconds.
170: Landon Citrowske (Spearfish) pinned Lucas Green (Belle Fourche) in 2 minutes 0 seconds.
182: Mason Schlup (Spearfish) pinned Gideon Funk (Belle Fourche) in 3 minutes 7 seconds.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.