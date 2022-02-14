BELLE FOURCHE — Fifty-two indoor soccer teams in 12 divisions from under-8 to Adult divisions competed for top honors at the Belle Fourche Center of the Nation Indoor Blast that ended Sunday afternoon.
Spearfish Maroon forged a 3-0 record to win the under-8 Coed division. The four teams competed in a round-robin format.
Scores of the title games in other divisions follow. The score of the under-14 Girls’ Division title game was not available at press time.
Under-10 Boys (8 total teams): BHR 2013 Boys Burgundy 8, Sturgis Sjomeling 2
Under-10 Girls Coed (3 total teams): Lady Dynamite 4, Spearfish United Maroon 1
Under-12 Coed (4 total teams): Sturgis White 3, Sturgis Black 1
Under-12 Boys (3 total teams): WyoDak 7, BHR 2010 Boys 1
Under-14 Boys (6 total teams): BHR 2008 Boys Burgundy 6, Red Bulls 2
Under-16 Girls (3 total teams): Lady Broncs 7, Sturgis Wildfire 3
Under-16 Boys (3 total teams): BHR 2006 Boys Burgundy 2: 13, BHR 2006 Boys Burgundy 1: 3
Under-19 Girls (3 total teams): Napoleon Dynamite 5, Sturgis Shock 3
Under-19 Boys (4 total teams): Furious Five 12, SFC 05: 5
Adult (8 total teams): The Twins and Their Minions 10, Diversified 2
