Belle Fourche hosts Slope Circuit event

BELLE FOURCHE — The Center of the Nation Slope Circuit Rodeo visited Belle Fourche for events on Friday and Saturday.
Top finishers from the two day rodeo event follow.
FRIDAY
Breakaway Roping
1 Kelsie Gardner 4.87 seconds
2 Kaycee Moody 4.97
Goat Tying
1 Courtney Tope 7.12 seconds
2 Karli Verhulst 7.40
3 Saylor Wilson 8.62
4 Syd Pelster 9.03
Barrel Racing
1 Saylor Wilson 17.850 seconds
2 Carlee Miller 18.082
3 Tina Graham 18.208
4 Brandee Wardell 18.242
Calf Roping
1 Tyler Thiel 12.00 seconds
2 Riley Staton 12.72
3 Barry Blair 12.87
4 Rance Bowden 14.59
Steer Wrestling
1 Miles Spickelmier 6.63 seconds
Senior Men’s Breakaway
1 Shane Peabody 3.97 seconds
2 Neal Kittelmann 8.06
3 Barry Blair 13.31
Team Roping
1 Clayton Backus and Riley Staton 6.97 seconds
2 Fred Ennist and Jason Handy 7.91
3 Casey Holmes and Joe Painter 8.94
4 Callie Nelson and Casey Nelson 10.25
SATURDAY
Breakaway Roping
1 Brooke Howell 2.78 seconds
2 Peggy Garman 2.91
3 Karly Bang 3.31
4 Kaycee Moody 3.62
Goat Tying
1 Karli Verhulst 7.09 seconds
2 Saylor Wilson 7.75
3 Brooke Worman 7.84
4 Cashae McGee 8.09
Barrel Racing
1 Chantel Kolb 17.689 seconds
2 Karly Bang 17.784
3 Kristi Steffes 17.889
4 Carlee Miller 17.979
Calf Roping
1 Jason Schaffer 9.44 seconds
2 Grant Turek 10.06
3 Barry Blair 11.41
4 Riley Staton 11.91
Steer wrestling
There were no qualified times
Team Roping
1 Tyrell Moody and Casey Calenze 5.31 seconds
2 Chad Pelster and Chandler Comfort 5.94
3 Marty McPherson and Jay D Wendt 6.44
4 Chad Pelster and Sern Weishaar 9.82
Senior Men’s Breakaway
1 Shane Peabody 2.97 seconds
2 Barry Blair 3.19
3 Neil Kittelmann 4.47
4 Chad Hetzel 12.69
