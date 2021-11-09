BELLE FOURCHE — Top-four area place winners from Friday’s Belle Fourche Middle School wrestling tournament follow.
Wrestlers in the results represented Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Sturgis, and Newell.
Girls’ Division
Open, 65-76 pounds
1 Laila Ratzsch (Spearfish), 2 Jenike Leonhardt (Sturgis)
Open, 83-95 pounds
1 Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche), 2 Havin Baker (Spearfish), 3 Piper Brooke-Ellison (Spearfish), 4 Rory Ostrom (Spearfish)
Open, 106-108 pounds
1 Elizabeth Botkin (Spearfish)
Open, 128-148 pounds
1 Sydney Badwound (Spearfish), 2 Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish), 4 Carmalyn Ochoa (Spearfish)
Open, 165 pounds
1 Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish)
Seventh-Grade Boys’ Division
68-73 pounds
1 Cooper Conry (Belle Fourche), 2 Sully Sigman (Sturgis), 3 Caden Swaney (Belle Fourche), 4 Bridger Battin (Sturgis)
70-73 pounds
1 Jackson Truax (Spearfish), 2 Tel Elshere (Sturgis), 4 Nathan Hudson (Belle Fourche)
75-80 pounds
3 Connor Crowser (Belle Fourche), 4 Connor Oshanick (Sturgis)
75-81 pounds
3 Trik Elshere (Sturgis)
77-84 pounds
1 Mason Harvey (Spearfish), 3 Ethan Dietrich (Spearfish), 4 Quinten Kelly (Sturgis)
81-86 pounds
1 Taten Adams (Sturgis), 2 Jaxon Winieckie (Spearfish)
87-92 pounds
1 Trinity Thompson (Sturgis), 3 Daven Kracht (Belle Fourche), 4 Cameron Carlson (Spearfish)
88-95 pounds
2 Shea Deering (Sturgis), 4 Parker Millard (Lead-Deadwood)
89-98 pounds
1 Owen Bostrom (Sturgis), 2 Keion Freytag (Newell), 3 Elijah Ruml (Spearfish)
92-99 pounds
2 Tanner Gould (Spearfish), 3 Kolby Tibbs (Belle Fourche)
99-101 pounds
1 Jace Thurman (Sturgis), 4 Bodie VanDerBoom (Newell)
100-105 pounds
3 Jayce Heinbaugh (Spearfish)
101-108 pounds A
4 Jace McDonald (Spearfish)
101-108 pounds B
1 Jake Peters (Sturgis), 4 Morgyn Loup (Spearfish)
109-115 pounds
2 Joe Eaton (Newell), 3 Jack Scharf (Spearfish)
110-120 pounds
2 Jaden Patterson (Sturgis)
115-117 pounds
2 Zade Seaman (Lead-Deadwood), 4 Jayden Pyka (Sturgis)
117-124 pounds
1 Landyn Mahaffy (Sturgis), 3 Kegan Walker (Belle Fourche), 4 Ace Kochuten (Spearfish)
123-126 pounds
1 Jory Olson (Belle Fourche), 2 Dominic Subia (Spearfish), 4 DeShawn Sheller (Lead-Deadwood)
125-130 pounds
1 Garrett Rohloff (Sturgis), 3 Clay Mackaben (Belle Fourche), 4 Jack Niles (Spearfish)
129-135 pounds
1 Zhoel Irion (Sturgis), 3 Ziah Torpy (Spearfish)
137-151 pounds
2 Sylis Parrent (Sturgis)
163-172 pounds
2 Konor Arcoren (Lead-Deadwood)
170-179 pounds
2 Tanner Gouldin (Sturgis)
201-211 pounds
1 Luke Tonsager (Belle Fourche), 2 Jory Clements (Newell)
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.